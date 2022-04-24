AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
星期日 24 四月 2022
视频：路易斯·迪亚兹为利物浦击败埃弗顿的胜利提供了出色的智利协助

这位哥伦比亚边锋在下半场进入，为默西塞德郡经典赛中 “Los Reds” 的胜利做出了贡献

Newsroom Infobae

24 四月 2022
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 24, 2022 Liverpool's Andrew Robertson celebrates scoring their first goal with Luis Diaz REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
路易斯·迪亚兹（Luis Diaz）再次在利物浦扮演主角，这次是在英超联赛第34届对阵埃弗顿的经典赛中。这位哥伦比亚国家队进攻者在 “洛斯红队” 2-0的胜利中提供了助攻，这在冠军争夺战中与曼城保持了一分的差异。

