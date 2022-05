Muerte de campeón de boxeo es la número 52 de atletas ucranianos por la guerra

Lovelina Borgohain elected as IBA Athletes Committee Chair

Borgohain joins her fellow Indian countryman Shiva Thapa to lead IBA efforts in reforming programs and policies

Lake Placid readies for a potential return to the Olympic spotlight

The host city for the 2023 World University Games hosted the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980, and was the site of the famous “Miracle on Ice” hockey game

Lacrosse eyes place among the five rings with major partnerships announced for the upcoming cycle of world championships and The World Games 2022

A set of major partnerships will see lacrosse increase its global visibility over the next year as the sport ramps up efforts to be included on the LA28 Olympic sports program.

“This takes a lot of courage to come forward.” U.S. collegiate swimming coach placed on leave following allegations of bullying and verbal abuse

Teri McKeever, who in 2012 became the first female to be named head coach of a U.S. Olympic swimming team, was accused by 19 of her swimmers during an investigation by The Orange County Register

Official film of Tokyo 2020 Olympics makes debut at Cannes Film Festival

The film is directed by award-winning director Naomi Kawase and has been produced in two parts