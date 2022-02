El COI no quiere especular sobre París 2024 si en Francia se prohibe el hiyab en todas las actividades deportivas

Kremlin comes to Valieva’s defense: “Walk proudly, perform and win”

The 15-year-old tested positive for a banned substance on December 25, although the results did not come to light until earlier this week.

Swedish speedskating double gold medalist charges Dutch with “corruption”

Nils van der Poel says officials from the Netherlands lobby the ice master for special conditions.

Will she be allowed to skate? The status of Kamila Valieva remains uncertain ahead of women’s short program

Valieva tested positive for a banned substance and could be stripped of a gold medal in the team event.

“We’re going to fight to the death:” China, ice hockey and a team like no other

Despite 8-0 loss to USA in its opener, a team composed of mostly foreign-born athletes is proving it belongs on the international stage

DAY #7 SPORTS FOCUS: ‘Swiss Miss’ Gut-Behrami charges to maiden Olympic victory, skier/snowboarder Ledecka a bit short in bid for fourth gold

Ski racing veteran Lara Gut-Behrami adds super-G gold to her already illustrious career achievements. Ledecka a solid fifth, just three days after winning snowboard gold. Shiffrin back on the horse, pushing hard to a top ten and a few smiles also. Meanwhile, snowboard icon Shaun White calls it a career