Costoso olvido: medallista olímpica descalificada al caérsele el celular del judogui en semifinal del Grand Slam de París

Pese al mal momento y ver cerrada la opción al oro la francesa Priscilla Gneto, bronce olímpico y campeona europea, pudo ganar la medalla de bronce. Japón conquistó cuatro de oro en la primera de dos jornadas.

Australian mixed doubles curling team will get to compete after being given a late reprieve

Tahil Gill had tested positive for COVID-19 and she, along with partner Dean Hewitt, were scheduled to be sent home

Living conditions at the Beijing quarantine hotels under fire as athletes sound off on social media

Several athletes have voiced their frustration at the lack of proper food and cleanliness

Not cool: Jamaican bobsledder appeals for entry based on discrimination against smaller nations

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian claims European countries had advantage during pandemic travel restrictions.

Aussie mixed doubles curling team sees their Olympic dream end quickly due to COVID-19

They were the first curling team in Australian Olympic history but they will have to return home after Tahil Gill tested positive for COVID-19