Day 7 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Predictable champions, the same adrenaline

Another unforgettable final. Jackson retained her world title, beating the North American duo of Thomas and Richardson.

The linear chronicle should say that, finally, on its sixth day, the World Athletics World Championship in Budapest went on in normal mode. That the four titles distributed were left in more or less imagined hands. Even more. With the exception of the Japanese Kitaguchi (javelin throw), the other three winners repeated previous conquests.

However, even when the forecasts for this fantastic tournament are confirmed, their adrenaline level does not decrease.

At the end of the day, because in the women’s 200, the Jamaican Jackson nailed the second best time recorded in history. And in the men’s final, because behind the enormous Noah Lyles (a stone’s throw away, at least in numbers from a tournament, being the Bolt in times of twitch) and with the help of Knighton and Tebogo, the arrival of the future at a great present of men’s speed was confirmed.

And a while earlier, because the aforementioned Kitaguchi won the title in the last throw and left Colombian Ruiz Hurtado without reaction, who did not stop celebrating a historic silver finish for her country’s athletics.

However, it was even earlier that the National Athletic Centre stadium experienced its climax.

The Venezuelan celebrates after an extraordinary final that earned her fourth world title

Yulimar Rojas, the Venezuelan multi-champion triple jump diva, was going through a real sports road of the cross. After finishing the first three jumps in eighth place, Rojas was on the verge of being eliminated. On the next two jumps, she repeated two nulls that left her with a meager 14.33 meters one attempt at the end.

Huge as she is known, it caused the maximum chance of the day with a final jump of 15.08 meters, enough to dislodge the Ukrainian Bej-Romanchuk, who dominated the event from the first round.

If it’s true, as they say, that it’s easy to win when things work out for you and that the extra merit is to do it when the day turns its back on you, then Yulimar has just established an even greater upgrade than having won her fourth consecutive world championship.

There will be time to put into context something more about this enormous athlete: being one of a kind -unbeatable- representing a country that is going through one of the worst global economic crises.

The Italian 4x100 relay celebrates the first place achieved in the second qualifying round

In addition, the first five events of the men’s decathlon were held, which at the close of the first day of competition, has German Leo Neugebauer in first position with 4640 points, taking a distance of 30 points from Pierce LePage, second in the ranking. The definition will be tomorrow at the close of the other five pending events.

Tomorrow will also be another great day of definitions. In the morning, the women’s marathon will be held, while at night, the titles of men’s pole vault, women’s shot put, 800 meters for men and 5000 meters for women will be defined.

For the closing, strawberries for dessert. We will have champions in the women’s and men’s 4x100 relays. On the women’s side, the North American team won the fastest time of the qualifying rounds by running in 41.59 seconds. 11 hundredths behind was the Jamaican relay with the presence of the legends Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

In relation to the men’s race, Italy, with reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs on its list, achieved the fastest time running in 37.65 seconds. By a minimum distance, the United States and Jamaica were behind with times of 37.67 and 37.68 seconds respectively.