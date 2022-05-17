HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Martes 17 de Mayo de 2022
Asian Para Games in China postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The Asian Games in Hangzhou, China were postponed last week due to similar concerns

Bradley Smith

17 de Mayo de 2022
Managing Editor | bradley.smith@aroundtherings.com
Workers in protective suits walk through the gate of a barricaded residential area under lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers in protective suits walk through the gate of a barricaded residential area under lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Asian Para Games scheduled for October 9-15 this year in Hangzhou, China will not take place due to fears over COVID-19.

Last week the Asian Games also in Hangzhou, China were also delayed over COVID-19 fears. No new date for either the Asian Games or Asian Para Games has been announced.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” said Asian Para Games President Majid Rashed in a statement. “The preparations have been going very well and Hangzhou was ready to deliver an outstanding Games.”

Workers in protective suits disinfect a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers in protective suits disinfect a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

China has seen a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases the past few months, with several major cities being placed in lockdown. The head of the World Health Organization has been critical of China’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy, calling the policy “not sustainable given what is known of the disease.”

The Asian Para Games were to feature more than 3,000 athletes taking part in 22 sports.

