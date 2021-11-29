Oscar Pistorius moved to prison closer to Reeva Steenkamp’s parents in anticipation of meeting

Oscar Pistorius. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK / POOL/Archivo

Former Paralympian gold medalist Oscar Pistorius has been moved to a different prison in South Africa in anticipation of a meeting with Reeva Steenkamp’s parents. Pistorius was found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend in 2015.

Meeting with Steenkamp’s parents is part of a process which could help Pistorius be released from prison on parole. The South African has served half of his 13 year and five month sentence.

The prison Pistorius has been transferred to is in Gqeberha, nearer to the Steenkamp’s residence. Pistorius was previously incarcerated in Pretoria.

BY COURT ORDER, THESE IMAGES ARE FREE TO USE. PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 17: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) Oscar Pistorius on his cell phone while sitting in the dock in the Pretoria High Court on April 17, 2014, in Pretoria, South Africa. Oscar Pistorius stands accused of the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on February 14, 2013. This is Pistorius' official trial, the result of which will determine the paralympian athlete's fate. (Photo by Alet Pretorius/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Pistorius shot and killed Steenkamp in 2013 believing her to be a burglar. He fired four times through a locked bathroom door. In 2014 he was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison, but Pistorius was found guilty of murder on appeal in 2015 and his sentence was increased to 13 years and five months.

Simply meeting with the parents does not guarantee Pistorius will be granted early parole; it is part of what South African authorities term “restorative justice.” Guilty parties are expected to speak to their victims or relatives and must acknowledge the harm they have caused.

The Steenkamps, through their lawyer Tania Koen, have said they have agreed to meet with Pistorius, however the wound and emotional distress remain very raw.

No date or time has been set for the meeting between Pistorius and the parents.

