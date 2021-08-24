A different vibe for the Paralympics as Tokyo deals with a surge in covid cases

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 24, 2021. Fireworks during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Molly Darlington TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The initial positive vibes surrounding the Olympics has been replaced by caution for the Paralympics amid a wave of new infections in Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday and run until September 5, follows the Olympics which coincided with a spike in COVID cases in the host country. Tokyo 2020 officials have refuted any claims that the Olympics was responsible for creating the biggest outbreak the country has seen so far.

Tokyo’s much talked about Olympic bubble appeared, at least on the surface, to stop COVID cases spreading to the general public, but there are no guarantees and volunteers, officials and media from Japan and abroad tested positive.

Tokyo recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases on Friday with 5,773 new cases while on Tuesday 4,220 new cases were reported as Japan launched their second Paralympic Games – becoming the first host city to stage the Games twice following their 1964 edition - in a near empty 68,000 seater Olympic stadium.

Last week Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and unveiled new measures covering seven more prefectures as the medical system is at its breaking point with many who have been infected being asked to stay home and being turned away from hospitals that no longer have room for them.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 24, 2021. The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Japan’s fourth state of emergency was due to end next week, during the Paralympics, but instead it has been extended until one week after the Paralympics concludes with September 12 now penciled in as the new end date.

While those involved with the Paralympics are subject to strict COVID protocols such as quarantine time, regular testing, social distancing the public perception of Japan’s state of emergency and its impact has waned with the public skeptical and testing figures remain low while work from home requests are no longer being adhered to.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics has so far produced 131 positive cases amongst officials linked to the Games with more than 30 people testing positive on Sunday alone, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee revealed.

Once again the general public cannot attend events but plans for school children to attend are going ahead despite the rapid spreading of the delta variant among young people.

Between 130,000 and 140,000 school children will witness some of the 4,403 athletes, a record-breaking number, in action with 162 nations - an increase from Rio 2016 and the second highest number in history - set to be represented across 22 sports including the new additions of Para-badminton and Para-taekwondo.

The opening ceremony featured the traditional parade of the competing athletes and nations but the headlines surrounded those who weren’t taking part in the parade.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 24, 2021. Afghanistan flag is paraded during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Marko Djurica

In a touching moment the Afghanistan flag was carried by a volunteer with athletes from the country unable to compete due to the conflict in their country as the Taliban has seized control of the capital city of Kabul.

The mere introduction of Afghanistan, which was described as an ‘act of solidarity and peace’, was greeted with a loud round of applause with many members of the media giving the country a standing ovation.

The crisis hit nation was due to represented by taekwondo athletes Hossain Rasouli and Zakia Khudadadi who was set to become her country’s first female representative at the Paralympics.

New Zealand, who have long been one of the leading examples in how to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic after recording only 26 deaths, is currently experiencing its biggest outbreak to date due to a spread of the delta variant.

A lockdown in Auckland has been extended to August 31 and taking into account the situation at home and worsening numbers in Tokyo, Paralympics New Zealand decided to withdraw its athletes from the opening ceremony in order to protect its team members from COVID-19 infections.

A Tokyo 2020 volunteer carried the New Zealand flag into the opening ceremony.

The Refugee Paralympic team were the first to enter the stadium with hosts Japan the final nation to enter.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 24, 2021. Performers during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The ‘Para Airport’ was the stage for the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, a hub, Tokyo 2020 said ‘where Para athletes from all over the world meet, it’s the place where change begins’.

The President’s speeches followed the parade of athletes.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto welcomed everyone to Japan and thanked the IPC, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for their support.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 24, 2021. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto speaks next to International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

“These Games are generously hosted by the people of Japan. In gratitude, we will continue to take all possible measures against COVID-19. The Tokyo 1964 Paralympic encouraged people with impairments and 57 years on our society has come together to work toward a better future. Slowly but surely we are seeing changes.

“We hope the Tokyo 2020 Games will be an opportunity for society to build a better future. Athletes and sport have the power the change the world and that is our mission.

“We will do everything in our power to make these Games a celebration.”

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said: “Many doubted this day would happen but thanks to the efforts of many, the most transformative sports event on earth is about to begin. The Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the IOC never lost faith and worked tirelessly alongside the IPC to make these Games happen. We thank our hosts for trusting that we can deliver a safe Games for athletes and officials.

“We will honour our hosts. We want to change the world. The IOC and International Disability Alliance spearheaded the launch of WeThe15 which will challenge the perception of the world’s 15% of people with disabilities.

“The Paralympics are a platform for change but every four years is not enough. It’s up to each and every one of us to play our part every single day in our communities. Humanity should be united in our fight against COVID-19.

“Difference is a strength not a weakness. The post-pandemic world must feature opportunities for all. This is the strength of the Paralympic movement as we work together to give the Paralympic athletes the best chance to shine. This is your moment to show the world.”

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 24, 2021. International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons and Japan's Emperor Naruhito wave before the opening ceremony REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Emperor Naruhito officially declared the Paralympic Games open before the IPC flag was brought into the stadium to take its place alongside the flag of the host nation.

The Paralympic flame was lit by three Japanese Paralympic athletes to conclude a memorable opening ceremony.

The Paralympic action starts on Wednesday with cycling, equestrian, goalball, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair rugby on the program for day one.

