ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Por REUTERSOCT 15
15 de Octubre de 2020

Protesters to gather in Bangkok despite emergency decree

Start: 15 Oct 2020 08:21 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

RATCHAPRASONG, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government protesters are expected to gather at Ratchaprasong intersection despite a decree issued overnight by Thailand's government banning gatherings of five or more people in a bid to end protests in the streets of Bangkok. Protesters have been pressuring prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

México aplicará pruebas rápidas en noviembre: Hugo López-Gatell

El país llegó a 829,396 contagios y 84,898 decesos por la COVID-19
La UE realiza una cumbre centrada en el Brexit, bajo fuerte presión de Londres

La reunión de dos días en Bruselas posee una agenda que incluye temas tales como la acción contra la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus o el presupuesto general del bloque
En Colombia 1.6 millones de hogares en cabeza de mujeres sufren riesgos vinculados con la salud respiratoria

En el día de las mujeres rurales, gobierno y gremios alertan sobre el uso intensivo de leña y hacen llamado a implementar energías limpias en los hogares.
Donald Trump le exigió a Biden que revele de “inmediato” el supuesto delito de tráfico de influencias de su hijo Hunter

Durante un acto de campaña en Iowa, el mandatario sugirió que las alegaciones de corrupción contra el hijo de su contrincante deberían descalificarlo en su carrera presidencial
Gloria Estefan habló acerca de la sexualidad de su hija y las dificultades que esto causó en su relación

La cantante estuvo con Lili y Emily Estefan en “Red Table Talks: The Estefans”
Reclamaron alumnos de la FES Acatlán tras la prohibición de exhibir fotografías o videos de clases en línea

Aseguraron que podría ser un presunto blindaje por los abusos que pudieran presentarse, además de exigir la divulgación con motivos de aprendizaje
Desaparición de fideicomisos recortará 13,000 mdp al campo mexicano

El GCMA alertó de que la supresión de estas facilidades abocaría a los beneficiarios a contratar créditos a tasas de interés mayores
Un destructor de EEUU cruzó el estrecho de Taiwán, en medio de las tensiones con China

Beijing considera que el paso de buques extranjeros por el estrecho es una violación de su soberanía. Washington y muchos otros países, en cambio, ven la vía fluvial como parte de las aguas internacionales
La alegría regresa a Barranquilla: fecha y hora Colombia VS. Uruguay confirmadas

El cotejo será en el horario tradicional de las 3: 30 p.m. con 32 grados a la sombra.
Pruebas rápidas que donará la OPS a México podrían comenzar a ser aplicadas en noviembre: López-Gatell

Los test serán analizados por el InDRE para determinar su efectividad, posteriormente pasarán a la Cofepris para que puedan comenzar a ser distribuidos
Facebook prohibió los anuncios que desmotiven a vacunarse

La red social, donde han proliferado los movimientos de teorías conspirativas, indicó que la medida está dirigida a “eliminar informaciones falsas” que puedan dificultar el trabajo de los organismos de salud pública
Las fotos de las casas siberianas de Tomsk, un tesoro arquitectónico amenazado

Sobre un total de más de 2000, menos de un centenar de estas venerables viviendas de manera están clasificadas y son mantenidas por el Estado como monumentos históricos. Las otras permanecen expuestas al apetito de las inmobiliarias y pueden ser derruidas por orden del Ayuntamiento
