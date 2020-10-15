ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Protesters to gather in Bangkok despite emergency decree
Start: 15 Oct 2020 08:21 GMT
End: 15 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
RATCHAPRASONG, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government protesters are expected to gather at Ratchaprasong intersection despite a decree issued overnight by Thailand's government banning gatherings of five or more people in a bid to end protests in the streets of Bangkok. Protesters have been pressuring prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Sobre un total de más de 2000, menos de un centenar de estas venerables viviendas de manera están clasificadas y son mantenidas por el Estado como monumentos históricos. Las otras permanecen expuestas al apetito de las inmobiliarias y pueden ser derruidas por orden del Ayuntamiento
MAS NOTICIAS