Domingo 31 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-- MULTIPLE LOCATIONS/SOURCES--

Por REUTERSMAY 31
31 de Mayo de 2020

Protests against police violence continue across U.S.

Start: 31 May 2020 19:11 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 20:11 GMT

----EDITORS PLEASE NOTE EVENT MAY SWITCH TO VIEWS OF DIFFERENT CITIES. SEE SCHEDULE BELOW FOR TIME CODES--

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - Dozens of U.S. cities on Sunday were bracing for another night of unrest after curfews overnight failed to quell confrontations between protesters and police. What started as peaceful protests over the death of a black man in police custody became a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.

SCHEDULE:

1910- 2013GMT - DOWNTOWN BOSTON/ BOSTON CITY HALL (NBC)

2014GMT - WASHINGTON D.C. (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART ACCESS ALL/ PART NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: PART ACCESS ALL/ PART NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC/ REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El día que un libro-bomba estalló en el Senado: por qué la FGR reservará 5 años el expediente del ataque contra Citlalli Hernández

El día que un libro-bomba estalló en el Senado: por qué la FGR reservará 5 años el expediente del ataque contra Citlalli Hernández

La senadora de Morena mencionó que está a la espera de conocer la resolución de la Fiscalía

Los desaciertos del presidente López Obrador

Los desaciertos del presidente López Obrador

Desde la estrategia de “abrazos no balazos” hasta el desabasto de medicamentos y su cambiante postura ante la pandemia del COVID-19

Las tiradoras: el negocio del narco que ahora disputan las mujeres

Las tiradoras: el negocio del narco que ahora disputan las mujeres

Las mujeres han incursionado en otra rama del crimen organizado en la que tradicionalmente se desempeñaban hombres

Luis Lacalle Pou decretará duelo nacional por el asesinato de los tres marinos: “Nos paramos firmes ante los criminales”

Luis Lacalle Pou decretará duelo nacional por el asesinato de los tres marinos: “Nos paramos firmes ante los criminales”

El presidente uruguayo, que hablará a la nación esta tarde, prometió “combatir, perseguir y juzgar” a los que ejecutaron a los uniformados en un puesto de guardia de la base en Montevideo

“Está para un grande de Inglaterra”: una leyenda de la selección alemana elogió a Raúl Jiménez

“Está para un grande de Inglaterra”: una leyenda de la selección alemana elogió a Raúl Jiménez

Las versiones más extravagantes son las de un fichaje con el Manchester United o Juventus

“Sentí que mi cara explotaba”: el relato de una periodista que resultó herida en las protestas de Minneapolis

“Sentí que mi cara explotaba”: el relato de una periodista que resultó herida en las protestas de Minneapolis

La escritora y fotógrafa freelance cubría el viernes los disturbios desencadenados por el asesinato del afroamericano George Floyd

La advertencia de un campeón mundial de boxeo sobre el regreso de Mike Tyson: “¿Qué ocurre si se muere en el ring?”

La advertencia de un campeón mundial de boxeo sobre el regreso de Mike Tyson: “¿Qué ocurre si se muere en el ring?”

El estadounidense se prepara para un combate de exhibición benéfico y hay quienes alertan los peligros de subir al cuadrilátero a una persona de más de 50 años

Violento choque en San Pablo entre seguidores de Jair Bolsonaro y opositores al presidente de Brasil

Violento choque en San Pablo entre seguidores de Jair Bolsonaro y opositores al presidente de Brasil

Los enfrentamientos entre los manifestantes se produjeron en la Avenida Paulista. La policía dispersó las protestas con gases lacrimógenos y balas de goma

La vida en CDMX ante la nueva normalidad: qué se debe hacer en los espacios públicos y en oficinas

La vida en CDMX ante la nueva normalidad: qué se debe hacer en los espacios públicos y en oficinas

La jefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, presentó este domingo los lineamientos y protocolos para el regreso paulatino a la nueva normalidad

EEUU: la Policía busca al hombre que fue filmado mientras ofrecía dinero a los manifestantes para causar incidentes en las protestas

EEUU: la Policía busca al hombre que fue filmado mientras ofrecía dinero a los manifestantes para causar incidentes en las protestas

El presidente Trump calificó a los manifestantes de antifascistas y de ser de la “izquierda radical” y aseguró que “revoltosos, saqueadores y anarquistas” estaban deshonrando la memoria de George Floyd, el hombre estadounidense que murió al ser detenido en Minneapolis

“No coman ansías”: López Obrador habló un día después de la marcha #AmloVeteYa y previo a la nueva normalidad

“No coman ansías”: López Obrador habló un día después de la marcha #AmloVeteYa y previo a la nueva normalidad

El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, exhortó hoy a sus adversarios, a los que calificó como conservadores, a que “no coman ansias”, ya que en 2022 se podrá convocar a la gente y decidir si continúa o no como presidente de la República

Disturbios en EEUU: aumentan a 25 las ciudades que decretaron el toque de queda

Disturbios en EEUU: aumentan a 25 las ciudades que decretaron el toque de queda

MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Iván Simonovis denunció que el régimen de Maduro izó una bandera iraní en la prisión del Helicoide

Iván Simonovis denunció que el régimen de Maduro izó una bandera iraní en la prisión del Helicoide

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Tras el histórico lanzamiento de SpaceX, Elon Musk respondió a las ironías del director de la agencia espacial rusa

Tras el histórico lanzamiento de SpaceX, Elon Musk respondió a las ironías del director de la agencia espacial rusa

EEUU declarará organización terrorista al grupo de izquierda radical ANTIFA

EEUU declarará organización terrorista al grupo de izquierda radical ANTIFA

El alcalde de Miami Dade suspendió la reapertura de las playas por los violentos disturbios en Estados Unidos

El alcalde de Miami Dade suspendió la reapertura de las playas por los violentos disturbios en Estados Unidos

Minutos de tensión en Ohio: el agónico rescate de una joven que circulaba por la carretera en un vehículo sin frenos

Minutos de tensión en Ohio: el agónico rescate de una joven que circulaba por la carretera en un vehículo sin frenos

Disturbios en EEUU: el toque de queda en decenas de ciudades no frenó la violencia

Disturbios en EEUU: el toque de queda en decenas de ciudades no frenó la violencia

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

¿Cómo prepararnos para salir nuevamente al mundo?

¿Cómo prepararnos para salir nuevamente al mundo?

El día que un libro-bomba estalló en el Senado: por qué la FGR reservará 5 años el expediente del ataque contra Citlalli Hernández

El día que un libro-bomba estalló en el Senado: por qué la FGR reservará 5 años el expediente del ataque contra Citlalli Hernández

Los desaciertos del presidente López Obrador

Los desaciertos del presidente López Obrador

Las tiradoras: el negocio del narco que ahora disputan las mujeres

Las tiradoras: el negocio del narco que ahora disputan las mujeres

“Está para un grande de Inglaterra”: una leyenda de la selección alemana elogió a Raúl Jiménez

“Está para un grande de Inglaterra”: una leyenda de la selección alemana elogió a Raúl Jiménez

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Trata de personas en Flores: dos mujeres secuestraron a una joven y a su hija para que atendieran un local ilegal de comidas

Trata de personas en Flores: dos mujeres secuestraron a una joven y a su hija para que atendieran un local ilegal de comidas

Daniel Gollán, ministro de Salud bonaerense: “Si se levanta la cuarentena, en 15 días vamos a ver cadáveres apilándose”

Daniel Gollán, ministro de Salud bonaerense: “Si se levanta la cuarentena, en 15 días vamos a ver cadáveres apilándose”

El caso del portero acusado de abuso por su hijastra y su sobrina que la Justicia absolvió cinco años después

El caso del portero acusado de abuso por su hijastra y su sobrina que la Justicia absolvió cinco años después

Por qué grandes empresas y pymes desisten del ATP, el principal programa de ayuda del gobierno

Por qué grandes empresas y pymes desisten del ATP, el principal programa de ayuda del gobierno

La Matanza reactivará el plan de desarrollo de agua y cloacas tras la cuarentena: “Nos estamos adelantando al futuro”

La Matanza reactivará el plan de desarrollo de agua y cloacas tras la cuarentena: “Nos estamos adelantando al futuro”

logo-infobae-america

¿Cómo prepararnos para salir nuevamente al mundo?

¿Cómo prepararnos para salir nuevamente al mundo?

El día que un libro-bomba estalló en el Senado: por qué la FGR reservará 5 años el expediente del ataque contra Citlalli Hernández

El día que un libro-bomba estalló en el Senado: por qué la FGR reservará 5 años el expediente del ataque contra Citlalli Hernández

Los desaciertos del presidente López Obrador

Los desaciertos del presidente López Obrador

Las tiradoras: el negocio del narco que ahora disputan las mujeres

Las tiradoras: el negocio del narco que ahora disputan las mujeres

Luis Lacalle Pou decretará duelo nacional por el asesinato de los tres marinos: “Nos paramos firmes ante los criminales”

Luis Lacalle Pou decretará duelo nacional por el asesinato de los tres marinos: “Nos paramos firmes ante los criminales”

logo-teleshow

Escenas de alto voltaje, sexo en camarines y una ducha “hot”: 9 secretos de Baywatch, la serie que calentó la pantalla en los ’90

Escenas de alto voltaje, sexo en camarines y una ducha “hot”: 9 secretos de Baywatch, la serie que calentó la pantalla en los ’90

Wanda Nara celebró con euforia el millonario contrato de Mauro Icardi con el PSG: “Vamos por todo”

Wanda Nara celebró con euforia el millonario contrato de Mauro Icardi con el PSG: “Vamos por todo”

Adrián Uribe anunció que volverá a ser papá: “Estamos esperando una nueva vida”

Adrián Uribe anunció que volverá a ser papá: “Estamos esperando una nueva vida”

Conoció la fama a los 60, se volvió a enamorar a los 80 y a los 85 es “chica de tapa”: Judi Dench, la gran actriz británica

Conoció la fama a los 60, se volvió a enamorar a los 80 y a los 85 es “chica de tapa”: Judi Dench, la gran actriz británica

“Nunca tuvo los pantalones de pedirle una disculpa”: por qué Karla Luna no perdonó de frente a Karla Panini

“Nunca tuvo los pantalones de pedirle una disculpa”: por qué Karla Luna no perdonó de frente a Karla Panini

logo-deportes

“Está para un grande de Inglaterra”: una leyenda de la selección alemana elogió a Raúl Jiménez

“Está para un grande de Inglaterra”: una leyenda de la selección alemana elogió a Raúl Jiménez

Albacete brindó detalles del conflicto que derivó en su salida de Los Pumas en 2014: “Me sentí decepcionado cuando algunos compañeros prefirieron no exponerse para cuidar sus intereses personales”

Albacete brindó detalles del conflicto que derivó en su salida de Los Pumas en 2014: “Me sentí decepcionado cuando algunos compañeros prefirieron no exponerse para cuidar sus intereses personales”

La advertencia de un campeón mundial de boxeo sobre el regreso de Mike Tyson: “¿Qué ocurre si se muere en el ring?”

La advertencia de un campeón mundial de boxeo sobre el regreso de Mike Tyson: “¿Qué ocurre si se muere en el ring?”

Cuántos millones menos costarán las estrellas del fútbol por la crisis del coronavirus: el impacto en la ficha de Messi y la “desaparición” de Cristiano

Cuántos millones menos costarán las estrellas del fútbol por la crisis del coronavirus: el impacto en la ficha de Messi y la “desaparición” de Cristiano

Iker Casillas sorprendió en las redes sociales al mostrar su excéntrica parrilla hogareña

Iker Casillas sorprendió en las redes sociales al mostrar su excéntrica parrilla hogareña