Los cuerpos de los asistentes del festival de música country Route 91 Harvest. El francotirador disparó a la multitud desde una habitación de  Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino de Las Vegas, Nevada
Horas después de que un francotirador abriera fuego contra los asistentes del festival Route 91 Harvest en Las Vegas, las celebridades instantáneamente tomaron las redes para expresar su pesar sobre la tragedia que ha dejado al menos 50 muertos y más de 400 heridos.

"Esta noche ha sido más que horrible, todavía no sé qué decir, pero quería que todos supieran que yo y mi equipos estamos a salvo. Mis pensamientos y oraciones con los afectados. Me duele el corazón que esto le suceda alguien que estaba disfrutando de lo que debería haber sido una noche de diversión #heartbroken #stopthehate", dijo el músico country Jason Aldean, quien se estaba presentando en el escenario cuando comenzó el tiroteo.

Sheryl Crow, Celine Dion, John Legend, Mariah Carey y Sia, fueron algunas de las personalidades de la música que rindieron homenaje a las víctimas a través de Twitter.

