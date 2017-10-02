Horas después de que un francotirador abriera fuego contra los asistentes del festival Route 91 Harvest en Las Vegas, las celebridades instantáneamente tomaron las redes para expresar su pesar sobre la tragedia que ha dejado al menos 50 muertos y más de 400 heridos.
"Esta noche ha sido más que horrible, todavía no sé qué decir, pero quería que todos supieran que yo y mi equipos estamos a salvo. Mis pensamientos y oraciones con los afectados. Me duele el corazón que esto le suceda alguien que estaba disfrutando de lo que debería haber sido una noche de diversión #heartbroken #stopthehate", dijo el músico country Jason Aldean, quien se estaba presentando en el escenario cuando comenzó el tiroteo.
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
Sheryl Crow, Celine Dion, John Legend, Mariah Carey y Sia, fueron algunas de las personalidades de la música que rindieron homenaje a las víctimas a través de Twitter.
Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot. 😔🙏 #route91 #lasvegas https://t.co/FPoLYPhVZs
— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017
Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017
The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017
Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017
Please, if you are in Las Vegas, take cover there are multiple shooters on the loose, twenty people are dead. Find cover and hide.
— sia (@Sia) October 2, 2017
I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! 😭 My prayers go out to the victims & their families. 🙏
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017
My heart is split open for the victims and their families in Las Vegas. At what point do we Americans say #enough
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 2, 2017
I can't believe this!! The deadliest mass shooting in US history! 😩My sincerest condolences to everybody there! My prayers are with you! 💔
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017
Woke up to the most devastating news about Las Vegas. I’m praying for everyone in Las Vegas!
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2017
I feel sick and heartbroken by this act of terrorism inside of our country. I have no words.
— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 2, 2017
