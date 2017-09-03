No toda película es digna de llegar a la gran pantalla. Existen muchas de las que es difícil entender cómo fue posible que se hayan producido y presentado al público.
El diario británico The Independent revisó Metacritic, el agregador de críticas cinematográficas, para detectar las producciones con las peores opiniones de los especialistas en la historia del cine.
Las 35 películas más abucheadas son:
35. 3 Strikes (2000)
34. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)
33. Date Movie (2006)
32. Pinocchio (2002)
31. Nine Lives (2016)
30. Scary Movie 5 (2013)
29. Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)
28. Whipped (2000)
27. Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011)
26. Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000 (2000)
25. The Tortured (2012)
24. Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)
23. Alone in the Dark (2005)
22. Atlas Shrugged III: Who Is John Galt? (2014)
21. Meet The Spartans (2008)
20. Dirty Love (2005)
19. State Property (2002)
18. The Mangler (1995)
17. Among Ravens (2014)
16. Septic Man (2014)
15. Transylmania (2009)
14. Is That a Gun in Your Pocket? (2016)
13. Miss March (2009)
12. Screwed (2000)
11. The Hottie & the Nottie (2008)
10. Baby Geniuses (1999)
9. National Lampoon's Gold Diggers (2004)
8. The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence) (2015)
7. Vulgar (2002)
6. Strippers (2000)
5. Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (2016)
4. The Singing Forest (2003)
3. United Passions (2015)
2. Bio-Dome (1996)
1. Chaos (2005)
Comentarios