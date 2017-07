(FILES) This file photo taken on April 15, 2016 shows US actor Nelsan Ellis attending “Little Boxes” Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Chelsea Bow Tie Cinemas in New York City.Nelsan Ellis, US actor known for his role in the TV Show “True Blood”, died at the age of 39 following a heart attack, announced its manager to the television channel CNN on July 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Astrid Stawiarz