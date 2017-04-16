El actor Tyrese Gibson, quien interpreta a Roman en la saga Rápido y Furiosos, tuvo que salir a disculparse con "todas las mujeres" por los comentarios misóginos que dijo durante una reciente entrevista en TV.
"Aprecio a todas las mujeres que siguen solteras, que están esperando. No se conformen", dijo el estadounidense a comienzos de esta semana por el canal de cable BET. Y luego añadió: "Voy a decir algo que puede resultar duro. Las putas, las perras, las vagabundas y mujeres promiscuas demasiado agresivas nunca están sin un hombre al lado, porque no tienen estándares. Están listas para tener sexo con cualquiera que quiera acostarse con ellas", añadió el también músico de 38 años.
Sus declaraciones generaron indignación en las redes sociales y fueron replicadas por otros medios de comunicación.
Tras esto, Gibson utilizó las redes sociales para disculparse. "Mi mamá me educó mejor que esto…lección aprendida. En la vida aprendes que no es siempre el 'qué' dices, sino que 'cómo' lo dices. Para que conste, estoy lejos de ser misógino, chovinista (sic) o cerrado…Mi mensaje era uno, pero la manera de decirlo fue horrible. Quiero ofrecer mis sinceras disculpas a todas las mujeres", escribió Instagram.
My mother taught me better than this….. lesson learned in life you will learn that It's not always "what" you say, it's the "how" we choose to say it. For the record I'm far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean….. My intentions were there but my delivery fucking horrible…. And clearly all the way off…. And for that I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies… Even after this apology…. Some may likely decide to NOT forgive me…. Time and consistency heals all wounds…. Although I've been consistently for years speaking on these topics and some of the same words in my message, I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now. – I've been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me….. Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words – Shit gets real when it goes from a social media dragging to my own wife giving me the side eye and coming at me, even she's not happy with the way I've conducted myself…. it's crazy how non-public figures can say and do some really dumb shit and it will stay amongst your family and friends or local in your hood…. When you have been an entertainer for 15+ years the whole WORLD is literally watching you grow up & learn, bump your head, make mistakes and evolve as the world watches…. This is a real lesson learned… This is not just a regular IG post for me. I want to truly say that I'm sorry, I'm not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I've recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I've used and the way I've come across. I was raised to think and feel certain ways, and I'm learning new things that combat those messages. I am not perfect or all knowing, nor am I the one to claim to be. I've learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I've learned a lot through this well deserved internet dragging…… This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better…
"Por favor acepten esto como una sentida disculpa por mi pobre elección de palabras. Esto se convirtió en algo real cuando pasó de ser una declaración en un medio a ser algo que arrastra a mi esposa", añadió.
Y concluyó: "Se trata de un hombre que es dueño de sus acciones, asumiendo responsabilidades, reconociendo cómo hacerlo mejor y, de hecho, haciéndolo. Mujeres ustedes merecen algo mejor…"
