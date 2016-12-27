(Star Wars)
(Star Wars)

Carrie Fisher, un ícono de Hollywood que se elevó a la fama gracias a su interpretación de la princesa Leia en las películas de Star Wars, falleció este martes a los de 60 años.

A medida que se esparció la noticia de su muerte, sus ex coprotagonistas y compañeros de la industria del entretenimiento compartieron sus condolencias y recuerdos.

"Sin palabras; devastado", escribió Mark Hamill, el actor detrás de Luke Skywalker. "Nunca te olvidaremos, que la Fuerza esté siempre contigo", comentó el premier canadiense, Justin Trudeau.

LEA MÁS:

Murió Carrie Fisher

Un empresario chino pagó USD 3,7 millones para tener sexo con Megan Fox, pero ella no acudió a la cita

Quién heredará la fortuna de 120 millones de dólares de George Michael