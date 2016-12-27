Carrie Fisher, un ícono de Hollywood que se elevó a la fama gracias a su interpretación de la princesa Leia en las películas de Star Wars, falleció este martes a los de 60 años.
A medida que se esparció la noticia de su muerte, sus ex coprotagonistas y compañeros de la industria del entretenimiento compartieron sus condolencias y recuerdos.
"Sin palabras; devastado", escribió Mark Hamill, el actor detrás de Luke Skywalker. "Nunca te olvidaremos, que la Fuerza esté siempre contigo", comentó el premier canadiense, Justin Trudeau.
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
Rest In Peace, Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/fTy7fgj1gH
— 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) December 27, 2016
We’ll never forget you, Carrie. May the Force be with you always.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 27, 2016
Statement From Bob Iger on the Passing of Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher https://t.co/73tqIvwQib
— Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
May the Force be with you always, Princess Leia. Rest in Peace, Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/KJpkp5RYMU
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
LEA MÁS:
Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too.
— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 27, 2016
We are saddened by the loss of actress and icon Carrie Fisher, who gave the galaxy a new kind of princess. pic.twitter.com/AvGJGlj8HN
— SmithsonianAirSpace (@airandspace) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016
Comentarios