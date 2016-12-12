La temporada de premios en Hollywood ha comenzado. Tras la entrega de los Critics Choice Awards, se dieron a conocer a los nominados a los Globos de Oro, premiación conocida como la antesala de los Oscar.
Estos galardones son concedidos por la selecta Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés). Son los premios favoritos de la industria del cine y la televisión en los EEUU.
El aclamado musical La La Land, y los dramas Moonlight y Manchester by the Sea los grandes favoritos de la pantalla grande.
Natalie Portman podría ser una de las grandes triunfadoras. El papel de Jackie en el filme del chileno Pablo Larraín le valió la noche del domingo el premio a mejor actriz en los Critics' Choice Awards. Así se perfila como una de las predilectas, junto con Isabelle Huppert, por su rol en la cinta Elle.
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
La La Land
El filme del joven cineasta Damien Chazelle tiene siete nominaciones, mientras que Moonlight tiene seis, y Manchester by the Sea, cinco.
Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone también aspiran al galardón por su papel en esta historia sobre una aspirante a actriz y un músico de jazz que se enamoran. Expertos coinciden en que Chazelle arrasará en estos premios.
Otros títulos con grandes opciones a llevarse una estatuilla son Florence Foster Jenkins y Lion, ambas con cuatro candidaturas, así como Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water y Nocturnal Animals, con tres.
En tanto, Neruda, del director Pablo Larraín, competirá como Mejor película extranjera contra Elle (Francia), The Salesman (Irán/Francia), Toni Erdmann (Alemania/Austria) y Divines (Francia/Qatar).
Los Globos de Oro serán entregados el 8 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, con Jimmy Fallon como presentador.
En esta edición, la homenajeada será Meryl Streep, quien recibirá el premio Cecil B. DeMille, en honor a su trayectoria en el cine.
Por el lado de la televisión, se destaca The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, que lidera con cinco nominaciones. El drama The Night Manager le sigue de cerca con cuatro, mientras que Black-ish, The Crown, The Night Of, This is US y Westworld consiguieron tres cada una.
Y los candidatos a los Globos de Oro son…
Cine
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA
20.th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE CINE EN DRAMA
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE CINE EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Annette Bening, 20.th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN CINE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
MEJOR ACTOR DE CINE EN DRAMA
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN CINE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
MEJOR ACTOR DE CINE EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Televisión
MEJOR SERIE DE TV DRAMÁTICA
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN TV DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
MEJOR ACTOR EN TV COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TV O MINISERIE
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
MEJOR COMEDIA
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN TV
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN TV
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
