This is Spain in 2017. This violence because they simply wanted to vote. I can’t believe what I’m seeing , heart breaking. Terrible day for Spanish democracy.Stay strong Catalonia 🙏🏻🙏🏻#CatalanReferedendum #catalonia #viscacatalunya

A post shared by Pep Guardiola (@mrpepguardiola) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT