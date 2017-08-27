PRIMER ROUND
En vivo | Terminó el primer round. La tarjeta de Cherquis Bialo en @infobae #Mayweather #McGregor https://t.co/foBHZUBPdZ
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
SEGUNDO ROUND
En vivo | Terminó el segundo round. La tarjeta de Cherquis Bialo en @infobae #Mayweather #McGregor https://t.co/puKaoknRGD
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
TERCER ROUND
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
CUARTO ROUND
En vivo | Terminó el cuarto round. La tarjeta de Cherquis Bialo en @infobae #Mayweather #McGregor https://t.co/9tKOs7uIyG
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
QUINTO ROUND
En vivo | Terminó el quinto round. La tarjeta de Cherquis Bialo en @infobae #Mayweather #McGregor https://t.co/4ZPKc6bkUX
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
SEXTO ROUND
En vivo | Terminó el sexto round. La tarjeta de Cherquis Bialo en @infobae #Mayweather #McGregor https://t.co/henirggl3j
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
SÉPTIMO ROUND
En vivo | Terminó el séptimo round. La tarjeta de Cherquis Bialo en @infobae #Mayweather #McGregor https://t.co/H2OdCYO6kZ
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
OCTAVO ROUND
En vivo | Terminó el octavo round. La tarjeta de Cherquis Bialo en @infobae #Mayweather #McGregor https://t.co/MvQmIZ40PG
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
NOVENO ROUND
En vivo | Terminó el noveno round. La tarjeta de Cherquis Bialo en @infobae #Mayweather #McGregor https://t.co/vHvB2P2sn4
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
EL ANÁLISIS DEL NOCAUT EN EL DÉCIMO ROUND
#Mayweather le ganó por KO técnico a #McGregor . El análisis de Cherquis Bialo en @infobae https://t.co/8QuhYOe3RW
— infobae (@infobae) August 27, 2017
Comentarios