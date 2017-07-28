James Rodriguez y Daniela Ospina anunciaron su separación mediante un comunicado en las redes sociales recientemente y los medios cafeteros no tardaron en encontrar una causa: Helga Lovekaty, una joven rusa de 23 años quien conoce al "10" colombiano desde hace más de dos años.
"El jugador estaría saliendo con una modelo rusa que declaró su amor a través de Instagram", había asegurado el portal de Los 40 Principales (edición Colombia) en 2016, suponiendo una posible separación. Las vida nocturna en Madrid fue otro de los motivos.
"Daniela Ospina y James Rodríguez, padres de Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, oficializan su separación luego de 6 años y medio de matrimonio. La misma se realizó en los mejores términos y de común acuerdo", fue parte del comunicado que se pudo leer en la cuenta oficial de Instagram de la modelo colombiana.
Sin embargo, desde diferentes medios locales como "Radio Online Colombia", afirmaron que fue ella quien le pidió el divorcio hace un mes, siendo Lovetaky, de 23 años, una de las posibles causas.
Ну как вам фотки со Звездных войн в Сахаре? Я вам скажу, что это была не самая простая поездка. В пустыне стоит просто адская жара от 38 до 48 градусов, солнце в зените. Воздух настолько сухой, что если приоткрыть окно в машине всего на пять, начинает пересыхать не только рот и кожа вокруг глаз, но даже сами глаза. Поснимав на такой жаре около 30 минут без должной подготовки можно запросто получить солнечный удар. Поэтому всем любителям активных путешествий и, так сказать, бескомпромиссных фотосессий, когда думаешь только о результате и не обращаешь внимания на условия и обстоятельства, просто необходимо не забывать следить за здоровьем своей кожи и волос. Ведь они первыми принимают на себя основной удар. Многие серьезно недооценивают влияния этих факторов в жарких страх, не говоря уже о многочасовых перелётах и воздухе из кондиционеров 🤣 Причём в абсолютном большинстве жарких странах и #Тунис не исключение просто невозможно купить приличные средства по уходу за кожей и волосами на месте. Поэтому по возвращении домой я всегда стараюсь сделать все необходимые процедуры по восстановлению кожи . Спасибо девчонкам из @cidk.ru у вас самые старательные специалисты. #мезотерапиялица из коктейля витаминов и восстанавливающих препаратов – это как раз то что нужно, после очередного путешествия. #мезотерапия #биоревитализация #косметологмосква #уколыкрасоты
A lot of my followers asked me which of the #StarWars characters is my favorite. I think this is #DarthVader. I watched the film a hundred times and a hundred times convinced that young #AnakinSkywalker was guided only by good intentions in their actions. The chain of circumstances simply pushed Anakin to the #DarkSide, although in his heart he remained devoted to his ideals. First of all, this is too bureaucratized teacher #ObiWanKenobi, who absolutely didn't make any corrections to the uniqueness of the situation of the young #Skywalker. Secondly, the problems and double standards of the #JediOrder, which actually led Anakin's lost of his mother and family. And of course, the final point was the battle of #MaceWindu vs #Palpatin, where Anakin saw no differences between #jedi and #sith. The situation is very similar to real life, in which any following extreme points, whether the #lightside or the dark side does not bring anything good. Not stupid ceremonies but the force is realy important.That's why I always respect Darth Vader and #QuiGon. I look forward to the development of the history of #GrayJedi. Who is your favorit character? May the force be with you #helga #helgamodel #episodeVIII #starwarsfan #starwarsday #starwarsart #maytheforcebewithyou #theforceawakens #stormtrooper #r2d2 #LukeSkywalker 😈
La bella joven rusa, proclamada extraoficialmente por el Club Zenit (club del cual es fanática) como la musa de la Copa Confederaciones, mantiene un vínculo con el futbolista desde hace más de dos años, cuando ella se declaró como su fan más ferviente.
Según el portal "Goal", el nuevo refuezo del Bayern Múnich la contactó a través de las redes sociales al enterarse de que tenía una nueva seguidora. Por otro lado, "las frecuentes apariciones en discotecas, acompañado de hermosas mujeres", como detalló el medio Gol, pudieron ser otro de los motivos de la separación.
❤️☕️ Coffee is one of my favorite drinks. It's really cool that now I have @FitCoffee.me by my favorite @FitTea team, which boost my energy in the morning. Now it’s more easier for me to to get involved in morning workout immediately. ☕️❤️Кофе всегда был одним из моих любимых напитков. Круто, что теперь есть @FitCoffee.me от моих любимых @FitTea, который заряжает меня энергией по утрам. Сегодня на утренней тренировке было ощутимо легче сразу включиться в работу. #helga #helgamodel #fittea #coffee #workout #fitgirl
La última foto de James Rodríguez junto a Daniela Ospina en su Instagram data de principios de marzo del 2016, posteriormente, el jugador no volvió a subir una foto con la madre de su hija.
Mientras que el futbolista está realizando la pretemporada junto con el equipo teutón, la jugadora de voleibol desfiló, horas después de anunciar su separación, en las pasarelas de ColombiaModa, en donde se la vio: "Despampanante, alegre y retadora", reconoció una fuente cercana.
