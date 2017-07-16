El festejo de Federer hoy en la Catedral del tenis
Roger Federer es uno de los atletas que más simpatías genera en el circuito. Su encanto no sólo cautiva a los fanáticos del tenis por todo el mundo. También enamora a los deportistas de elite, cualquiera sea la disciplina.

Entre otras figuras que  lo saludaron, muchas de las NBA por su 19º título de Grand Slam, están Gerard Piqué, Kevin Love, Juan Martín Del Potro y Dirk Nowitzki.