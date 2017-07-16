Roger Federer es uno de los atletas que más simpatías genera en el circuito. Su encanto no sólo cautiva a los fanáticos del tenis por todo el mundo. También enamora a los deportistas de elite, cualquiera sea la disciplina.
Entre otras figuras que lo saludaron, muchas de las NBA por su 19º título de Grand Slam, están Gerard Piqué, Kevin Love, Juan Martín Del Potro y Dirk Nowitzki.
The King 👑🏆🎾👏🏻@rogerfederer #wimbledon #8 #federer #king pic.twitter.com/qvyGPNmQ64
— Fabio Cannavaro (@fabiocannavaro) July 16, 2017
The @ATPWorldTour race for world No. 1
1 #Nadal – 7095
2 #Federer – 6545
— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 16, 2017
8 Wimbledon titles…. incredible
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 16, 2017
THE MAN DIDN'T DROP A SET 🐐
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 16, 2017
The GOAT does it again! 🏆x19! And at age 35. He's my hero and inspiration! So proud of you @rogerfederer!
— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) July 16, 2017
Cada vez más grande @rogerfederer!!! 🙌
— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) July 16, 2017
Slam Wimbledon 19 @rogerfederer 👏🏼 #sw19 #wimbledon #welldone
— Tomáš Berdych (@tomasberdych) July 16, 2017
🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐
— John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 16, 2017
Comentarios