El luchador estadounidense de UFC Brendan Schaub entró en el juego de las apuestas que propone la pelea entre Floyd Mayweather y Conor McGregor.
En este caso, no fue con una casa de apuestas sino con el comentarista de boxeo Max Kellerman. Lo curioso es que ambos retadores consideran que el irlandés va a perder la batalla.
"Aposté a Max Kellerman 100 mil dólares a que Conor McGregor ganaba una ronda y lo dañará. Obviamente, el golpe no le hará daño, pero él va a ganar una ronda y la gente se sorprenderá", afirmó el luchador muy confiado, en el programa de entrevistas Big Borwn Takedown.
"Va a ser mucho antes de lo que se imaginan, Su jab va a golpear desde el principio. No estoy diciendo que él va a quitarle el protagonismo, sólo que va a tirar buenos golpes al comienzo. Floyd se va a ajustar rápido", detalló posteriormente el hombre de 34 años.
🤔 #Repost @boxinghype Mayweather Promotions has Showtime event planned for August 26th, could it be Mayweather vs. McGregor? According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s official calendar of events, Floyd Mayweather has reserved the #MGMGrand Garden arena in #LasVegas for August 26th. If the date holds true, #FloydMayweather vs. #ConorMcGregor will sneak in their fight before the #CaneloGGG bout staged for September 16th. This could spell trouble for the Golden Boy Promotions’ product, as the 💰PPV for #MayweatherMcGregor will put fight fans out of cash in a position to decide which fight they want to see. @alexmurilloart @boxinghypefotos ⬇️ if you're buying one; which one you getting? 🇺🇸🇮🇪
Game on… via @boxinghype Conor McGregor has confirmed to TheMacLife.com that he has officially signed a contract to fight 🥊Floyd Mayweather. | “It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said. “The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.” | 💰wouldn't be surprised if Floyd Mayweather picks Labor Day to cash the fans out before #CaneloGGG Sept 16th #MoneyGrab #MayweatherMcGregor @alexmurilloart @boxinghypecrew
Ante la respuesta del comentarista, quien sugirió que la estrella de la UFC no será capaz de golpearlo, su ex compañero de artes marciales mixtas replicó que Floyd Mayweather iba a quedar sorprendido de lo rápido que golpeará el dublinés: "Él va a intimidarle como lo hizo Marco Maidana. Lo va a intimidar un poco y se sorprenderá".
