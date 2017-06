Thank you to everyone who came out and supported me and special thanks to my team! @zumacoach @sarahkaufmanmma @nickdriedger @lestageboxing #boxing #heavyweight #rivalboxing #uncleron #edmonton #yeg #warriors #boogeyman #boxersofinstagram #walkout #mainevent #canada #vancouverisland

A post shared by Adam Braidwood (@braidwoodboxing) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:05am PDT