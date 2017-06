‪People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed‬after a 1 month Holliday not even in Fight Shape!! #mayweathermcgregor #Itson #boxingmma #conormcgregor #floydmayweather #respect #DontHateMe i just call it like it is. Big respect towards Conor stepping out of his comfort zone and into the Ring Thats massive! People miss the opportunity of success because the are afraid of taking risks Well Conor took it and thats why he is A SUCCESS!!

