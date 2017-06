Today I finally get to put a close to a very dark chapter in my life. Thank you all for your positivity and love throughout my journey. It has not been an easy few years, and I value all of your support. I could not have seen this through to the end without knowing that all of this pain is not without purpose. My dm's and email have always been, and will continue to be available if you find yourself in need of help or support. Reach out. Believe them when they do reach out. If you hear something, speak out. You are not alone.

A post shared by Christy Mack (@christymack) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT