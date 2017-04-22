La estrella de la UFC Conor McGregor dejó clara su postura de luchar dentro de un cuadrilátero y confirmó que, de no llegar a un acuerdo con Floyd Mayweather, "elegirá" a otro boxeador estrella.
Al parecer, la pelea de los 100 millones no llegará a buen puerto y es por eso que el irlandés ya empieza a ver con buenos ojos las declaraciones que hizo Many Pacquiao a principios de año.
Here is a reply video I sent one of my protégés who was seeking advice on some boxing only pad work footage they sent me. I believe you will like it. The focus has been solely boxing lately but make no mistakes, the kicking and grappling aspects, and everything else got to do with unlimited free fighting, is still very much present in my thoughts. Floyd may crap his jocks after all and if so I will go back to true fighting or just pick another boxer like manny or something. But whatever that's another conversation. I like to build fighters and watch their progression. I have built many to this date, and all unintentionally. One is fighting in the UFC main event this weekend. When my son is born I will build him up into a multiple free fighting world champion also. Just like his old man. I look forward to it.
"Después de todo, puede que Floyd quizás no concrete, y si es así, regresaré a mi verdadero estilo de pelea, o simplemente voy a elegir a otro boxeador como Manny Pacquiao", aseguró "The Notorius" en su cuenta de Instagram.
Además de elegir a su próximo rival, en el caso de que no llegue a materializarse la pelea contra el estadounidense, el luchador de MMA publicó un video en el que repasa ejercicios de boxeo.
"Últimamente me he enfocado solamente en el boxeo pero no se equivoquen, los aspectos de patadas y grappling y todo lo demás relacionado con el estilo de lucha libre aún están muy presentes en mis pensamientos", afirmó
A principios de año, la cadena Fox Sports le preguntó al filipino sobre el duelo entre McGregor y Mayweather y señaló que: "No sé si sucederá o lo hacen para generar interés. Pero si al final pelean, McGregor no tiene ninguna oportunidad de ganar. Yo estaría dispuesto también a pelear con McGregor pero sólo en boxeo, no en Artes Marciales Mixtas".
