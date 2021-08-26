International Swimming League and CBS Sports to Launch Live Coverage of the ISL Season 3 and Continue Partnership into 2022

BAAR, Switzerland, NEW YORK, NY – August 25, 2021 – The International Swimming League and CBS Sports are set to launch live coverage of Season 3 competitions on August 29 on CBS and on August 28 on the CBS Sports Network as part of their existing partnership through 2022.

Highlighted by some of the world’s greatest swimmers back from Tokyo, the International Swimming League moves into its third season with a total of 18 matches featuring Olympic champions and world record-holders from the United States team led by Caeleb Dressel, Lilly King, Natalie Hinds and Ryan Murphy. They will compete against international stars from the Tokyo Games including Australia’s Emma McKeon, Canada’s Kylie Masse, Japan’s Yui Ohashi, the United Kingdom’s Duncan Scott and Adam Peaty, and Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov and Evgeniy Rylov, among many others.

The ISL Season 3 will begin on August 26, 2021, at 12:00pm ET. CBS Sports Network’s coverage will begin on Day 1 of Match 2 of the ISL Regular Season, on August 28, from 12:00pm to 02:00pm ET, with the CBS Television Network broadcasting Day 2, on August 29, from 12:00pm to 02:00pm ET.

Coverage will culminate with the ISL Grand Finale, to be held at the beginning of January 2022, and which will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network for viewers in the United States. CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through www.CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers.

Complementing CBS and CBS Sports Network’s exclusive live coverage of select competitions, ISL.Global, the official home of the International Swimming League, will deliver live streaming, highlights, behind-the-scenes, and news coverage of the entire Season for swim fans worldwide.

The full schedule of CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network broadcast of the ISL Season 3 competitions is as follows:

Match 2 (Regular Season) Saturday, August 28, from 12:00pm to 02:00pm ET (CBSSN) Sunday, August 29, from 12:00pm to 02:00pm ET (CBS Television Network)

Match 3 (Regular Season) Thursday, September 2, from 02:00pm to 04:00pm ET (CBSSN) Friday, September 3, from 01:00pm to 03:00pm ET (CBSSN)

Match 5 (Regular Season) Thursday, September 9, from 02:00pm to 04:00pm ET (CBSSN) Friday, September 10, from 02:00pm to 04:00pm ET (CBSSN)

Match 9 (Regular Season) Thursday, September 23, from 02:00pm to 04:00pm ET (CBSSN) Friday, September 24, from 02:00pm to 04:00pm ET (CBSSN)

Match 12 (Play-offs) Thursday, November 11, from 01:00pm to 03:00pm ET (CBSSN) Friday, November 12, from 01:00pm to 03:00pm ET (CBSSN)

ISL Final (Day 2) Saturday, January 8, from 10:00am to 12:00pm ET (CBSSN)

All ISL matches will be available live on either the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network or www.ISL.Global.

“We are extremely excited to be able to deliver live coverage of our competition to our loyal fans in its entirety through this partnership with CBS. We are committed to building out and deepening our partnership with CBS Sports, who truly understand what the ISL is and will help us grow for the benefit of the entire swimming community,” said Konstantin Grigorishin, the founder of the International Swimming League. “All ISL fans will have access through their computers, tablets and mobile devices to the entire ISL Season 3 live,” added Grigorishin.

ABOUT THE ISL: The International Swimming League is a global professional swimming competition with competing teams from North America (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers and Toronto Titans), Europe (Italy-based Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, Hungary-based Iron, and London Roar), and Asia (Tokyo Frog Kings).

ISL SOCIAL: Keep up with all the latest ISL news by following @iswimleague on Instagram and Twitter and @internationalswimmingleague on Facebook and YouTube.

ISL WEBSITE: https://isl.global

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: media@isl.global

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

