PODCAST: Tokyo Report - Big Surprises Planned for Olympics Closing Ceremony, Friday a Big Day

Jon Tibbs, chairman of sports communications firm JTA, promises surprises from Paris 2024 during the Aug. 8 closing ceremony in Tokyo.

Japan at the double as hosts’ extend a golden judo streak

If Japan makes the podium in each of the last three events, the country will break its record for total judo medals set at Rio 2016

Lightning danger delays first round of Olympic golf tournament at venerable Kasumigaseki Country Club

Austrian Sepp Straka strikes Olympic record 63, nabbing opening round lead. Thirty-two players returned to course to complete rounds after more than two-hour delay.

American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tests positive for COVID-19, out of Tokyo 2020

The Rio 2016 bronze medalist, and one of track and field’s friendliest personalities, will be missed at next week’s event as chief rival to favorite “Mondo” Duplantis

Día de furia para el tenista ruso Medvedev ante una pregunta sobre el doping de Estado de su país: “¡No quiero verte nunca más!”

El número dos del tenis mundial no aceptó una pregunta sobre el dopaje de Estado en su país, que lleva a Rusia a participar en Tokio 2020 bajo las siglas ROC.