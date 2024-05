Tobi Amusan firmó la mejor marca del año en una remontada clave antes de París

They give up the Olympic dream to help those affected by the tragic flood in Brazil

The rowers Evaldo Becker, Alef Fontoura, Daniel Lima and Piedro Tuchtenhagen were due to travel to the Olympic Qualifying Championship in Lucerne, their last chance to go to Paris, but they decided to stay and collaborate with the people affected by the floods in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, who have already left more than 100 dead.