Recent Articles

Tragedia en el estadio indonesio: al menos 32 menores entre las 125 víctimas mortales

Lo ocurrido en el estadio de Kanjuruhan se registra como uno de los peores episodios en la historia del fútbol mundial

Nuremberg to host Teqball World Championships

Teqball is coming to Germany! Nuremberg set to host the 2022 Teqball World Championships following an announcement by FITEQ.

IOC President Thomas Bach received by His Holiness Pope Francis

Last week Thomas Bach attended a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Singapore will continue as host of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

After a wildly successful 2022 Asia Cup - FIBA tabs Singapore to host the regional championships until 2025

IOC Commissions meet gender equality goal

The initiative is a key part of the IOC’s 2020+5 campaign. The IOC has never had a female president.