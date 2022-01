Presidente de Argentina cree que Pekín 2022 será un éxito: “Es algo absolutamente bueno para el mundo que China albergue los Juegos en este contexto mundial”

A recent audit of cycling‘s anti-doping system conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency yielded positive findings for the UCI and ITA. The audit deemed cycling’s anti-doping system as comprehensive overall.

President of Argentina believes Beijing 2022 will be a success: “It is an absolutely good thing for the world that China will host the Games under global context”

Alberto Fernandez will be in Beijing on February 4 to attend the opening of the Games, and two days later she will meet with her counterpart, Xi Jinping. Before arriving in China, Fernandez will visit Vladimir Putin in Moscow, who is being targeted by the West and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) for the threat of invasion to Ukraine’s territory.