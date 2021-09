Olímpicas de Tokio sufren el robo de sus medallas: la tenista rusa Elena Vesnina y la jugadora de hockey argentina Sofía Maccari, las víctimas

Five months before Beijing 2022, China’s ice hockey team to rely on naturalized North Americans to be competitive

China will be the lowest-ranked team, by far, to have ever participated at an Olympic Games. But the IIHF believes momentum from the Games will help kickstart the development of ice hockey in the country.

La idea de un Mundial de fútbol cada dos años duró poco: Europa y Sudamérica permiten que el COI ni siquiera deba enfrentarse a la FIFA

Gracias a ellos, Thomas Bach vio morir el proyecto casi sin despeinarse y no debió enfrentarse a la FIFA, que es presidida por Gianni Infantino, a su vez miembro del COI.

The idea of a World Cup every two years was short-lived: Europe and South America allow the IOC to avoid having to confront FIFA

Thanks to them, Thomas Bach did not have to address the issue with FIFA, which is presided over by Gianni Infantino, himself a member of the IOC.

What a ban on women in sports could mean for Afghanistan’s sporting future

The Taliban’s stance against women taking part in sports would also likely have a knock-on effect on men competing in international events.

Ukraine the latest entry into the bid process to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed IOC President Thomas Bach of his country’s plans during their meeting in Kiev.