IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

The surf party in Puerto Rico: dominance of Brazil and the last seats for Paris 2024

After its debut in Tokyo, surfing will have its second Olympic experience in Tahiti and the ISA World Surfing Games 2024 defined the last qualifiers.

Compartir
Compartir articulo
Australia's Sally Fitzgibbons became champion of the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games Credit. ISA World Surfing
Australia's Sally Fitzgibbons became champion of the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games Credit. ISA World Surfing

In Arecibo, Puerto Rico, the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games was held for surfing, the last qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The sport, which made its debut in Tokyo, will be based in Tahiti.

The 2024 ISA World Surfing Games awarded eight places for women who were not qualified and six for men. The quota is for each National Olympic Committee, which will elect its Olympic representatives.

The seats for men were held by Alonso Correa (Peru), Andy Criere (Spain), Joan Duru (France), Ramzi Boukhiam (Morocco), Rio Waida (Indonesia) and Tim Elter (Germany).

These six joined those who had already qualified in the three previous stages: ISA World Surfing Games 2023, WSL Championship Tour 2023 and the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. These were Filipe Toledo (Brazil), Griffin Colapinto (United States), Ethan Ewing (Australia), João Chianca (Brazil), Jack Robinson (Australia), John John Florence (United States), Leonardo Fioravanti (Italy), Kanoa Igarashi (Japan), Jordy Smith (South Africa), Matthew McGillivray (South Africa), Alan Cleland Jr (Mexico), Kauli Vaast (France), Reo Inaba (Japan), Billy Stairmand (New Zealand) and Lucca Messinas (Peru).

For their part, the women who qualified for the Olympic Games in Puerto Rico were Anat Lelior (Israel), Camilla Kemp (Germany), Janire Gonzalez-Extabarri (Spain), Nadia Erostarbe (Spain), Siqi Yang (China), Sol Aguirre (Peru), Taina Hinckel (Brazil) and Yolanda Sequeira (Portugal).

These eight surfers were joined by Carissa Moore (United States), Caroline Marks (United States), Tyler Wright (Australia), Molly Picklum (Australia), Brisa Hennessy (Costa Rica), Teresa Bonvalot (Portugal), Vahine Fierro (France), Shino Matsuda (Japan), Sarah Baum (South Africa), Saffi Vette (New Zealand), Johanne Defay (France), Tatiana Weston-Webb (Brazil) and Sanoa Dempfle-olin (Canada).

Brazil was enshrined in the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games

The team event was held by Brazil, which with a total of 3696 points left France (3360) and Australia (2895) behind, while the top 10 in Puerto Rico were completed by Spain, Peru, Germany, Portugal, the United States, Canada and Costa Rica.

In the men’s individual competition, the title went to Brazil’s Gabriel Medina; second was the Moroccan Ramzi Boukhiam and the Frenchman Kauli Vaast took the top step of the podium.

Meanwhile, the Australian Sally Fitzgibbons was established among women, who surpassed the Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb and the French Johanne Defay.

Surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The sport will have its second Olympic experience after its debut in Tokyo 2020 and the venue will be Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia located in the Pacific Ocean.

There will be 48 (eight more than in Tokyo) who will be present on the beaches of Teahupo’o, which hosts one of the stages of the World Surf League (WSL) every year.

The first Olympic champion was the American Carissa Moore, who will be in Tahiti to defend the title, while the Brazilian Italo Ferreira, who was crowned in Tokyo among the men, will not be there.

Temas Relacionados

SurfOlympic GamesParis 2024

Recent Articles

The surf party in Puerto Rico: dominance of Brazil and the last seats for Paris 2024

After its debut in Tokyo, surfing will have its second Olympic experience in Tahiti and the ISA World Surfing Games 2024 defined the last qualifiers.
The surf party in Puerto Rico: dominance of Brazil and the last seats for Paris 2024

Paris 2024 presented the official posters for the Olympic and Paralympic Games

The posters will be on display at the Musée d'Orsay until March 10 and can be purchased by the public. For Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, “his colorful world captures all the richness and diversity of our project”.
Paris 2024 presented the official posters for the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Olympic tennis: another scenario for gender equality

When Rafael Nadal questioned the discussion about equal rewards between women and men, many criticized him without fully listening to his arguments. Because indeed, there are spaces of equity that are worth highlighting
Olympic tennis: another scenario for gender equality

Saudi Arabia makes its bid for the 2034 World Cup official

Under the slogan “Grow. Together” the organization presented the campaign with its logo, website and short film with the objective of promoting the dream of organizing its first World Cup in history. For now, Saudi Arabia's is the only bid presented.
Saudi Arabia makes its bid for the 2034 World Cup official

Kipchoge lamented the worst result of his career in a record-setting Tokyo Marathon

The current two-time Olympic champion finished in tenth place. Africans Kipruto and Kebede won with the fastest time in the competition and Hassan didn't win for the first time.
Kipchoge lamented the worst result of his career in a record-setting Tokyo Marathon