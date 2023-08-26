IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Day 8 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Noah Lyles, the triple crown and the final entry in the history books

The North American sprinter became the first athlete from his country to win 100, 200 and 4x100 in the same World Championship since Tyson Gay did so in Osaka 2007. Soon after, the women’s relay added to a historic performance for the speed of that country.

Gonzalo Bonadeo

Por Gonzalo Bonadeo

Compartir
Compartir articulo
The North American men's team celebrates with Sha'Carri Richardson after also finishing first in the women's relay. Double title for the United States
The North American men's team celebrates with Sha'Carri Richardson after also finishing first in the women's relay. Double title for the United States

There is no such thing as the new Usain Bolt. Just as Bolt was not the new Carl Lewis. Not even Lewis the new Jesse Owens.

Many journalists are tempted to label our sports icons by comparing or directly equating them with others instead of honoring them for what they and their achievements represent. In other words: there is no better recognition than that of being the best version of each self.

Perhaps that’s why the first thing that comes to mind after the penultimate day of the World Athletics Budapest 2023 World Championship is to announce that, finally, thanks to his triple crown, Noah Lyles appears as the real successor of Usain Bolt. Error and truth in the same concept. An error, because, both objectively and subjectively, I can’t imagine seeing someone alive capable of generating something similar to that of the Jamaican. Objectives were his results, starting with an Olympic triple triple gold between Beijing and Rio (his quadruple world triple was only interrupted by the false start of the 100 in Daegu 2011). Subjective is the energy that each performance produced in all of us from the explosion in 2008 to his retirement in London 2017.

This is true because, in fact, Lyles’ successes in the 100, 200 and the final score make him the concrete symbol of the resurrection of North American speed, even above the expectations generated some time ago by Christian Coleman, whose oscillations on and off the tracks leave him far from the figure of his teammate.

Absolute dominance. Both North American relays won gold in the finals of the 4x100 meters
Absolute dominance. Both North American relays won gold in the finals of the 4x100 meters

Beyond the special closing of the day, Day 8 of Budapest 2023 added other golden and great performances.

Chase Ealey won her second world title -she won gold at Eugene 2022- in shot put and she did it in a great way. The 29-year-old North American far surpassed her rivals and dominated the event with a mark of 20.43 meters, her season best and with a distance of 35 centimeters compared to the silver medal won by Canadian Sarah Mitton. Olympic champion in Tokyo and multiple world medalist, Lijiao Gong finished third.

In terms of track testing, the men’s decathlon ended after the 1.500-meter final. Canadian Pierce LePage won gold with a sum of 8909 points earned over the ten tests. His compatriot, Damian Warren came second with 8804 points and Lindon Victor was third with 8756. It was also a great day for Canada. In addition to the silver in shot put and 1-2 in the decathlon, Marco Arop became champion of the 800 meters. The 24-year-old, born in Sudan but competing for Canada, won his first world title.

On the other hand, Faith Kipyegon made it very clear that everything gained in the 1500 meters can also be repeated in the 5000. The Kenyan won her first world title in this distance and won her second gold medal in Budapest. The great Siffan Hassan won the silver medal while the bronze went to the other Kenyan, Beatrice Chebet.

Mondo keeps doing his thing. The Swede went for the world record, but he didn't succeed. Anyway, he won his second world title
Mondo keeps doing his thing. The Swede went for the world record, but he didn't succeed. Anyway, he won his second world title

The double North American success at the end of the day and its own solvency ended up minimizing the new enormous demonstration of Duplantis, which sentenced his victory long before his 6.23-meter nulls in pole vault.

It is likely that not having surpassed the historic mark again was the most direct way to put his enormous hierarchy into context and that, sometimes, we will only highlight his status as champion.

Isn’t it great that an athlete has won fewer world and Olympic titles than times he broke the world record?

Temas Relacionados

Budapest 2023World AthleticsNoah Lyles

Recent Articles

Day 8 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Noah Lyles, the triple crown and the final entry in the history books

The North American sprinter became the first athlete from his country to win 100, 200 and 4x100 in the same World Championship since Tyson Gay did so in Osaka 2007. Soon after, the women's relay added to a historic performance for the speed of that country.
Day 8 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Noah Lyles, the triple crown and the final entry in the history books

Day 7 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Predictable champions, the same adrenaline

Although none of the four titles that were awarded can be considered a surprise, the Hungarian night was once again filled with extraordinary emotions.
Day 7 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Predictable champions, the same adrenaline

Day 6 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: The Jamaican hegemony is still going strong

For several years now, Jamaica's presence in athletics has not gone unnoticed. Today, despite no longer having many of its legends, their athletes shone again.
Day 6 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: The Jamaican hegemony is still going strong

Day 5 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: historic double gold medal in Budapest

Nina Kennedy and Katie Moon, tied in the pole vault final, decided to share the title. Marileidy Paulino won the 400 meters and became the first Dominican woman to win a World Championship. Kerr beat Ingebrigtsen in 1500 and Warholm shone again in 400 with hurdles.
Day 5 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: historic double gold medal in Budapest

Day 4 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Emotions for all tastes

On a new day of the Budapest tournament, those who wanted surprises had surprises, those who wanted ratification had ratification and those who wanted drama had drama.
Day 4 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Emotions for all tastes
MÁS NOTICIAS