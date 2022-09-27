LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Martes 27 de Septiembre de 2022
IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024Teqball
Articles

Canada removes vaccine mandate effective October 1

The country is also eliminating the need to undergo any testing or quarantine isolation upon entering the country

Bradley Smith

Por

Bradley Smith
27 de Septiembre de 2022
Managing Editor | bradley.smith@aroundtherings.com
People march during a protest against COVID-19 mandates on Canada Day, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
People march during a protest against COVID-19 mandates on Canada Day, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Canada is opening up its borders and that’s good news for unvaccinated athletes.

Beginning October 1, Canada will no longer enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement at the border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire Friday.

This means any unvaccinated athlete will be allowed to play games in Canada, just in time for the beginning of the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association seasons. Unvaccinated Major League Baseball players are also allowed free passage into Canada should the Toronto Blue Jays make the playoffs.

Sep 26, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single against the New York Yankees during the tenth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single against the New York Yankees during the tenth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

“We are able to do this because tens of millions of Canadians rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

More than 80 percent of all Canadians are currently vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said “Canada is in a much better position” than earlier in the pandemic thanks to widely available vaccines.

The country will also no longer require random testing airports and filling out information on the ArriveCan app. Masks will also no longer be required on planes or other public transport.

“The removal of border measures has been facilitated by a number of factors, including modelling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4- and BA.5-fuelled wave, Canada’s high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters (including new bivalent formulation), rapid tests, and treatments for COVID-19,” the government said in a statement.

The World Health Organization said earlier this month COVID-19 related deaths have hit their lowest point, but people should still get vaccinated if they haven’t.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

CanadaCOVID-19vaccine mandateMLBNBANHL

Recent Articles

Canada removes vaccine mandate effective October 1

The country is also eliminating the need to undergo any testing or quarantine isolation upon entering the country

Eliud Kipchoge breaks his own marathon record for the second time in four years

Kipchoge smashed his own world record by 30 seconds in Berlin where he set it four years ago

FISU flame arrives stateside after lighting ceremony in Turin

In line an environmental effort to be the greenest games ever - the torch does not require oil or gas for the flame - instead LED technology will light up the relay on its trek to Lake Placid

Surfing world mourns loss of Chris Davidson

Davidson died after falling and hitting his head outside a pub in Australia

Emotional goodbye for Roger Federer

Team World won the Laver Cup over the weekend as the tennis world honored Rodger Federer in an emotional retirement ceremony
MAS NOTICIAS