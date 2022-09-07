The Wanda Diamond League final will kick off Wednesday and culminate on Thursday in Zurich

Athletics - Diamond League - Brussels - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - September 2, 2022 Britain's Jake Wightman on his way to winning the men's 800m final REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The Diamond League final will kick off Wednesday and finish up Thursday to complete the professional track and field season. The meet will take place in Zurich and will have 32 athletic disciplines covered over the two day period. Throughout the Diamond League season, athletes have collected points from 12 different global competitions with the hope of competing at this week’s final.

Men’s and women’s shot put will kick off the event on Thursday and will culminate with a highly anticipated men’s 200m final featuring Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles who have both had strong seasons this year.

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has her sights set on a fifth Diamond League title in the 100m as she runs against her own World Champion teammate, Shericka Jackson, as well as the trio of Americans with Aleia Hobbs, Sha’Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry eyeing the ribbon at the finish line. Jackson will be looking to win gold in two events as she is also set to compete in the 200m.

Athletics - Diamond League - Silesia - The Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland - August 6, 2022 Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates winning the Women's 100m final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

With Sydney McLaughlin hanging up her spikes for the season last month, the field is open in the women’s 400m hurdles. While Dalilah Muhammed may be the favorite going into the race based on her personal best being the fastest in the field, Femke Bol has run a faster season best (52.27) than Muhammed (53.13) so she will be one to watch.

In the men’s pole vault, the race to the podium will likely be for silver and bronze rather than gold. Current world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden is most likely to win the event assuming he does not suffer another unfortunate no-height experience like he did in Brussels. Eyes will be on American Christopher Nilsen, France’s Renaud Lavillenie and Brazil’s Thiago Braz to battle it out for second and third when the competition takes place on Thursday.

Duplantis will be joined by two other world record holders in Zurich who all have sights set on breaking their own record. Duplantis will try to surpass his 6.21m vault while Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas will try to break her triple jump record of 15.67m which has her in a league all her own.

Athletics - Diamond League - Lausanne - Lausanne, Switzerland - August 25, 2022 Sweden's Armand Duplantis jumps at a new meeting record during the men's pole vault REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan will look to improve upon her 100m hurdle time of 12.12. The reigning World, African and Commonwealth champion broke the world record at the World Championships this summer, after almost quitting the sport following Tokyo 2020 last summer when she failed to make the podium. Now, Amusan is convinced that she can go sub-12 in the race and hopes to do that on Thursday.

In the distance field, Jakob Ingebrigtsen hopes to be crowned champion in the metric mile after being defeated by Jake Wightman in Oregon at the World Championships. Wightman will be competing in the 800m final with sights set on another victory in the event.

With so many world class athletes competing in one place for a shot at one of 32 Diamond League titles, every event should be filled with excitement. The final meet of the year will give a glimpse into who may find themselves in Paris in 2024 to chase gold in their respective events. With so many incredible performances already this season, nothing less than greatness should be expected in Zurich Wednesday and Thursday as the season comes to a close.