BWF cancels upcoming tournaments in Hong Kong and Macau due to COVID-19 concerns

On Thursday, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said they have cancelled the Hong Kong Open 2022 (Super 500) and Macau Open 2022 (Super 300) due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, and the complex situation regarding quarantine.
In their statement the BWF said, “In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and complexities of quarantine in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Badminton Association (HKBA) has been working closely with government authorities to seek special approval on easing some restrictions for event participants.”
Given the fact quarantine measures are still required for all overseas visitors to Hong Kong, the HKBA decided the best course of action was to cancel the tournament there.
The BWF said the Badminton Federation of Macau also reached the same conclusion given all travel and entry restrictions into Macau, along with the ongoing health prevention measures in place.
Both the Hong Kong and Macau tournaments were due to take place in early November.
The games will continue though, as the Daihatsu Yonex Japan Open 2022 will take place this week, before the HSBC BWF World Tour packs up for Europe next month for tournaments in Denmark, France and Germany in October.