Kahn makes Olympic pitch for London Games

During an combined event in New York City’s Time Square to launch an international tourism campaign, ‘Let’s Do London’ and to announce Major League baseball’s return to England, London Mayor Sadiq Khan revealed that the British capital is exploring a bid to host another Olympic Games.

Khan mentioned that the city could use existing facilities from the 2012 Olympics stage the games, which would be the most sustainable, becoming the ‘greenest games in history.’

“We’ve got the facilities in London so the cost wouldn’t be humongous, and we could have the greenest Olympics ever,” he said.

“We’re working on the preliminary plans, we’re talking to the IOC, so watch this space.”

Khan confirmed that the city is in talks with the IOC, specifically about bringing the Olympic Games back to London in 2036 or 2040. London would be bidding to bring a record fourth Olympic games to the ‘Square Mile’.

Although the British Olympic Association would have to be a part of a formal discussion, it has not yet engaged in such talks. The IOC refused to provide any details regarding the topic.

“At this stage in the process, any contact with an interested party from any city would be kept confidential.” An IOC spokesman said.

Bringing the games back to London might be less expensive, but would still face various challenges. Facilities such as the London Aquatics Centre and Stadium would need to be renovated as both have been downsized since 2012.

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Sainsburys Anniversary Games Preview - London - 24/7/13 General view of new windows being installed at the Aquatics Centre in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Steven Paston Livepic/File Photo

The Athletes Village has also been repurposed into residential homes with more than 3,000 households.

“We’re keen to make sure we have sports coming to London whether it’s baseball, American football, we’ve got the FA Cup final this Saturday, Wimbledon’s back, whether it’s indeed the Olympics coming back as well.” Said Kahn.

The next Olympic Games will be held in Paris in 2024, Milan-Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles hosting the 2028 event. In 2032, the gams will be held in Brisbane.

The host city for the 2036 Olympiad would be announced between 2025 and 2029.



