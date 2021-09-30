FIS allocates money to member associations to “mitigate the financial pressures” of the pandemic - Federation Focus

FIS President Johan Eliasch (Eliasch)

International Ski Federation (FIS) president Johan Eliasch reveals that 5 million CHF ($5.35 million) will be distributed to member National Snowsport Associations (NSAs) to help them “mitigate the financial pressures” brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eliasch said in an interview published on the FIS website “we hope that it will help our NSAs to face the challenges that are posed by the pandemic.”

He added “FIS will – like last season – pay over 4 million CHF [$4.28 million] to local organisers to contribute to the prize money. It is essential that in these unprecedented times the FIS family stands together and keeps the development and the promotion of our sport alive.”

Eliasch, who was elected in June as the successor to long-time president Gian-Franco Kasper, said the upcoming FIS Extraordinary Congress on October 8 “will be very important for the future of the sport”.

He said the Congress needs to approve proposals that would update FIS statutes in order to enhance the governance framework of the federation.

World Rugby unveils new women’s competition

(World Rugby)

Four of the world’s top women’s 15-a-side rugby teams will be playing each other in a new cross-regional annual international competition called Pacific Four Series.

World Rugby will fund the tournament, with Mastercard on board as the founding Global Partner for the 2021 and 2022 editions.

Given the pandemic, the 2021 tournament will be limited to Canada and the United States playing head-to-head on November 1 and 5 in Denver, Colorado. Australia and New Zealand join as the four-team format debuts in 2022.

The Pacific Four Series will serve as one of the principle annual qualification routes for the top tier of the women’s 15s from 2023.

“World Rugby is committed to investing into high-performance competitions to increase the competitiveness of the women’s game at elite level,” World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

“The Pacific Four Series will provide quality playing opportunities and further support teams as they prepare to compete at Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand next year. We look forward to watching teams compete again at the highest level for what will undoubtedly be a thrilling showcase of women’s elite rugby from some of the best teams in the world.”

UIPM President Schormann running unopposed in November elections

UIPM pres. Klaus Schormann (third from left) hands out medals at women's event during Rio 2016. (ATR)

Klaus Schormann will be re-elected for an eighth term as International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) president. The German, who has led the federation since 1993, was confirmed as the only candidate this week.

John Helmick of the United States faces no opposition as he seeks another four-year term as treasurer.

There are nine candidates, all men, in the race for the five vice-president slots. All of the incumbents are running for re-election, including IOC member from Spain Juan Antonio Samaranch.

Elections will take place virtually during the 71st UIPM Congress being held online on November 27-28.

Sophie Goldschmidt appointed to head U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Sophie Goldschmidt (US Ski & Snowboard)

U.S. Ski & Snowboard has named a new president and CEO.

Sophie Goldschmidt, who has held numerous leadership, commercial, and marketing roles in her career, was most recently CEO of the World Surf League (WSF).

Previously she had served in executive positions at the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the Rugby Football Union (RFU), Chime Sports Marketing (CSM), the PGA European Tour and Adidas.

“I am thrilled to be the next leader of U.S. Ski & Snowboard,” said Goldschmidt. “My priority is to build on the organization’s strong foundations. To take the levels of performance to new heights, to grow the number of participants and fans we engage with, in addition to creatively unlocking new value and investment. I see significant opportunities to further develop the profiles of the seven sports and of the athletes, who are inspirational role models. I’m also looking forward to working with the staff, coaches, clubs, the broader snow sports community, other key stakeholders and partners. I’m an avid skier with a passion for snow sports, which really makes this a dream opportunity for me at the right time. I can’t wait to get going.”

Goldschmidt replaces Tiger Shaw, who is stepping down as President and CEO after eight years. Shaw will stay on to aid Goldschmidt during the transition before joining the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation Board as a Trustee focusing on athlete fundraising.

Goldschmidt’s tenure begins on October 18. She will be relocating from Los Angeles to Park City, Utah.

Federation Focus is presented by the International Weightlifting Federation. For more information on the IWF, click here.



