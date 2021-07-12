Qatar Olympic Committee to Reconsider Future of SportAccord Convention Sponsorship

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has made the decision to review its sponsorship of the SportAccord Convention. This decision comes in light of the comments made by SportAccord President, Marius Vizer, against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the Opening Session of the SportAccord General Assembly in Sochi last week.

The QOC is fully supportive of the IOC and of the leadership of its President, Thomas Bach, in adopting the unanimously approved Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms. Like Thomas Bach, the QOC believes that sport needs unity and credibility in order to enjoy a bright and prosperous future and we remain a trusted partner of the IOC in achieving this.

Whilst the QOC has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the SportAccord Convention, we do not support the comments made by Marius Vizer and have therefore made the decision to reconsider our Convention sponsorship accordingly.

