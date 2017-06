Prom was really a movie. My vision is Dubai came to Norrh Philly. 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 S/O @pc.prince for JJ's custom #SnapchatFilter

A post shared by Saudia Shuler🍴🍗🍤🍰 (@countrycookin1) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT