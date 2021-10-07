SportAccord Summit Conference to Explore a ‘United Approach to Building Bridges’ in Ekaterinburg

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Sport diplomacy, technology, virtual events, innovation and esports will be among the key topics tackled in a packed SportAccord Summit conference programme during the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2022 in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

In announcing the theme of the conference as ‘A United Approach to Building Bridges in the Ever-Expanding World of Sport’, SportAccord has confirmed a series of unmissable addresses, panel sessions and presentations at the SportAccord Summit on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.

The SportAccord Summit will sit alongside SportAccord 2022′s other conference streams across the week of the highly anticipated gathering in Ekaterinburg, which will welcome global sport’s most influential decision-makers from 15-20 May 2022.

Numerous officials from International Sport Federations (IFs) will participate in the conference, alongside leading International and Russian figures from the sports governance, technology, and commercial sectors.

Expert speakers will explore topics as diverse as ‘The Power of Sport Diplomacy’, ‘New Approaches and Harnessing the Commercial Potential of Sport’, ‘Virtual Event Success Stories’, ‘How to Stay Connected and Engaged in a Changing Global Village’ and ‘Technology’s Role in the Ever-Expanding World of Sport’.

“With such a variety of topics on the agenda, the SportAccord Summit will provide a range of vital perspectives from different areas of the global sports movement,” Dr. Raffaele Chiulli, President, SportAccord and GAISF, said.

“From sport diplomacy to esports and future commercial strategies, the SportAccord Summit in Ekaterinburg will offer an essential snapshot of the most pertinent challenges and opportunities facing International Sport Federations and the sports industry as a whole.”

The SportAccord Summit is one of several conference streams at SportAccord 2022. The established CityAccord, HealthAccord, LawAccord and MediaAccord streams will be of interest to a broad range of stakeholders in sport.

As the only global sports industry event attended by all IFs and their stakeholders, SportAccord brings together organising committees, hosting cities and regions, governments and administrations, rights-holders, agencies and athletes, as well as top-level experts and organisations from the sports media, technology, investment, medical and legal sectors.

Registration is open for the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2022 in Ekaterinburg, the 19th edition of SportAccord’s flagship annual event. Organisations interested in becoming an official partner or exhibitor can contact SportAccord to discuss these investment opportunities by emailing sales@sportaccord.sport, with SportAccord also offering an interactive exhibition floorplan and 3-D flyover of the SportAccord 2022 exhibition space.

SportAccord

SportAccord brings together international sports federations and organisations involved in the business of sport. The annual World Sport & Business Summit is a six-day event attended by leaders of the global sports community. It engages international sports federations, athletes, industry, rights holders, organising committees, cities, government, agencies, media, technology, legal teams, medical professionals, inventors, and subject matter experts – represented at the highest levels.

SportAccord is the only global sports business event attended by all the international sports federations and their stakeholders, who host their Annual General Assemblies during SportAccord.

These stakeholders include: ASOIF (Association of Summer Olympic International Federations), AIOWF (Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations), ARISF (Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations), AIMS (Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport), GAISF (Global Association of International Sports Federations) and Associate Members.

In addition, SportAccord receives the full support of the International Olympic Committee.

