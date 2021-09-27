HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Monday September 27, 2021
2021 World Triathlon Junior Championships to take place in Quarteira

September 27, 2021

The Executive Board of World Triathlon has decided to reschedule the 2021 World Triathlon Junior Championships in Quarteira, Portugal, on November 6-7. The event was planned to take place in Bermuda during the World Triathlon Sprint & Relay Championships, that will not take place in 2021. 

Quarteira is a well-known venue for the younger triathletes, having hosted in previous years multiple times one leg of the Europe Triathlon Junior Cup. On the weekend of November 6-7, the World Triathlon Junior Championships will take place along with a Europe Triathlon Cup. 

“We really want to thank the Portuguese National Federation, the local organising committee and Europe Triathlon for their willingness to step up and add the Junior World Championships to the programme of Quarteira. With the Juniors already having missed their World Championships last year due to the pandemic, it was very important for us to give them the opportunity to compete this year so that the athletes will have at least one chance of competing at the highest level before moving out of this age group”, explained World Triathlon President and IOC member, Marisol Casado.

