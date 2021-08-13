Curling: World Mixed Doubles Qualification Event returns to Scotland

For immediate release:

Friday 13 August 2021 Forfar, Scotland – The World Mixed Doubles Qualification Event will return to Scotland for the second time since its debut in 2019. The event will be played from 4–9 January 2022 at the Forfar Curling Centre in Angus, Scotland. The open entry event will see the final four teams qualify for the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022.

Scotland, Norway, Sweden, Canada, Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, United States, China, Germany, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, England, Hungary and Japan have already qualified for the World Championship based on their results at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021, that was held in Aberdeen, Scotland in May. Finland, Korea, Estonia and Spain were relegated to the Qualification Event 2022.

Established in 1989, the Forfar Curling Centre comprises of six curling sheets, a lounge bar, a café and meeting rooms. With more than 1,000 curlers, the club has produced many elite players including National Champions and an Olympian. The club is within easy reach of Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow airports and has hosted numerous National and International competitions.

“I’m delighted to see my home club, the Forfar Curling Centre, be awarded their first World Curling event,” said World Curling Federation President, Kate Caithness. “As a vibrant community driven club, I know the Mixed Doubles teams will receive a warm welcome during their time in Scotland, as they compete for their spot in the World Mixed Doubles Championship 2022.”

“As Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, I speak on behalf of all at Forfar Curling Centre when I say we are delighted to have been granted the World Mixed Doubles Qualifying event for the final four places to head to the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022,” said Mike Ferguson.

“Our committed group of volunteers are looking forward to welcoming all the teams from around the world and we will do everything in our power to ensure your time with us is enjoyable and carefree.

“After a tough couple of years, as we emerge from COVID’s shadow, we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to our wonderful friendly rink. We are enthused to be granted the event as part of our #seasonofrecovery. We all want competitive curling back in our lives and we want to do our bit to support that.”

