MEDIA RELEASE: OLY House Tokyo 2020 launches with Leave your Mark project

Award-winning OLY House moves online offering Olympians everywhere the chance to be part of Tokyo 2020

Leave your Mark platform to show the global bond shared by Olympians

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco OLY first to participate

Lausanne, Switzerland – 21 July 2021:

World Olympians Association (WOA) has today launched OLY House Tokyo 2020 - its first-ever online OLY House destination offering Olympians of all ages, nations and sports an exclusive dedicated digital destination to call their own during Games-time.

OLY House Tokyo 2020 provides a safe, free and accessible online space for Olympians to connect with their community and celebrate the Games together at a time when uniting in Tokyo is not possible. The online OLY House destination for Tokyo 2020 follows award-winning hospitality houses at previous Games ensuring WOA continues to provide a programme of events for Olympians digitally while COVID-19 restrictions prevent in-person activities.

WOA is kicking off OLY House by launching the Leave your Mark initiative enabling the global Olympian community to forever be a part of Tokyo 2020. A first of its kind, Leave your Mark unites Olympians across the world in an online autograph collection which thanks all involved in making the Tokyo Olympic Games a success while also mapping their locations.

WOA Patron, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco OLY, was the first Olympian to leave his mark. Following the Games, the collection of autographs will be used to create an exclusive souvenir poster that can be downloaded by participating Olympians as a permanent memory of their contribution to Tokyo 2020.

During the Games OLY House Tokyo 2020 will host a series of online activities and events including:

♦ Leave your Mark – Offering Olympians across the world the chance to forever be part of Tokyo 2020

♦ OLY Day – National Olympians Association-led celebrations to welcome back Olympians returning from Tokyo during and in the weeks following the Games

♦ Olympians for Life – Honouring the achievements of five Olympians who have excelled at the Games and in their lives following retirement from elite sport

♦ Be OLY – Encouraging thousands of new Olympians competing at Tokyo 2020, alongside any Olympian of any age, to join WOA’s unique OLY initiative

♦ International Day of Friendship – Inspiring Olympians all over the world to reconnect with teammates and competitors from years gone by through the incredible story of Peter Bos OLY (USA) and Kraft Schepke OLY (Germany)

♦ Tokyo 1964 Live Chat – A live conversation with Olympians who competed at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games to hear their experiences and how the Olympic world has changed since 1964

♦ Japanese Olympians celebration – Bringing to life Olympians Association of Japan reunion events made possible by a WOA Grant

♦ Experience+ – Introducing a series of Japanese cultural experiences to a select group of WOA stakeholders via the Airbnb Experience+ Programme

♦ OLY Arts in the Agora – Exhibiting the artwork of five Olympian Artists in Residence in the context of the Olympic Agora at Tokyo in the Nihonbashi neighbourhood

World Olympians Association Patron, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco OLY, said:

“OLY House is an opportunity for Olympians all over the world to come together during Games-time to share their passion for the Olympic Movement. Taking OLY House online for the first time at Tokyo 2020 allows us to bring even more of the Olympian community together and provides a digital space to celebrate and reunite.

“I’m delighted to be the first Olympian to contribute to the Leave your Mark initiative which is an important opportunity for all Olympians to be a part of Tokyo 2020 and to share their appreciation for everyone who has made the Games possible this year.”

World Olympians Association President, Joël Bouzou OLY, said:

“We’re excited to be launching our first ever online OLY House destination for Tokyo 2020 and to be bringing Olympians together digitally to celebrate the Games at a time when coming together in one place is not possible. Alongside a series of online events and activities including the Leave your Mark initiative, OLY House Tokyo 2020 will be a platform for Olympians to reunite during Games-time.

“As vital ambassadors of the Olympic spirit, Olympians play a significant role during the Games and OLY House is a valuable space for Olympians everywhere to be recognised for their positive contributions to society. We’re looking forward to welcoming the Olympian community to OLY House and to be opening our doors like never before to Olympians all over the world.”

