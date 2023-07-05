USA Swimming appointed the team for Fukuoka: Ledecky will seek to grow her legend and get closer to Phelps’s record

The United States will seek to surpass the 45 medals it won at the 2022 World Cup in Budapest

With the presence of more than 30 Olympic medalists, the United States National Swimming Championships were held in Indianapolis and defined the delegation that will participate in the World Cup in Fukuoka, Japan, which will be held from July 14 to 30.

With Katie Ledecky as a prominent presence and without Caeleb Dressel, USA Swimming appointed the team that will seek to overcome the 45 medals (17 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze) that allowed it to dominate the 2022 World Cup in Budapest ahead of Australia and Italy.

With 19 gold medals in World Cups, second only to Michael Phelps (26), Ledecky will try to grow her legend in Fukuoka. The seven-time Olympic champion will participate in the 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle, while she decided not to be part of the 200 freestyle event, which was held in Indianapolis by Claire Weinstein.

Ledecky’s highlight in the National Championship came in the 1500′s, which she won with a time of 15:29.64, the sixth fastest in history. “I think this is the first time I’ve been below 15:30 since the pandemic, so I’m very happy with that,” said the Washington-born, who owns the 15 best times in this distance.

🤯 15:29.64 🤯@katieledecky just threw down the SIXTH fastest swim ever, and now owns every swim in the top-15 in event history.#Phillips66Nats | 🎥: @peacock x @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/wZ5JCjP2mJ — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) July 1, 2023

In addition to Ledecky, the swimmers who will participate in several competitions at the Fukuoka World Cup include Regan Smith, Lilly King, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh and Abbey Weitzeil.

Meanwhile, Katie Grimes is the only one in the entire delegation counting men and women who will participate in the pool (400 medley and 1500 free) and in the open water test, in which she will be accompanied by Mariah Denigan.

4️⃣8️⃣ strong in the pool 🇺🇸



The squad is set for the 2023 World Championships! @USASwimming | #Phillips66Nats pic.twitter.com/VsmN1a1ln0 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 2, 2023

Among men, Carson Foster, triple medalist last year in Budapest, is the only one who will participate in three competitions: 200 butterfly and 200 and 400 medley. Olympic champions Hunter Armstrong, Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy, Ryan Held and Chase Kalisz (together with Katie Ledecky, he will reach the record of six World Cups held by Nathan Adrian, Elizabeth Beisel, Ryan Lochte, Michael Phelps and Natalie Coughlin), will be other important names in Fukuoka.

The one who will not finally be in Japan is Caeleb Dressel, who returned to swimming in the recent Atlanta Classic after missing 11 months from competition after leaving the World Cup in Budapest last year. The seven-time Olympic champion participated in the National Championship and his most outstanding performance was third place in the Butterfly 50. Precisely, in this event (it is not held in the Olympic Games) the winner was Michael Andrew and he was also left out of Fukuoka due to classification criteria.

“I’m proud of myself for the results, believe it or not. I know it’s shocking. I’m not used to swimming in the C finals, so it’s definitely something different. But nothing would have changed this year. I haven’t enjoyed it so much for a while, so it was nice to be back,” said Dressel, who started a new process in swimming after leaving the activity due to mental health problems. “If I can have the mentality I had in this competition for next year and the years after, I have a very long and successful rest of my career ahead of me,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the sensations in Indianapolis was Thomas Heilman, who qualified for the 100 freestyle and 200 butterfly events and at just 16 years old will be the youngest American to participate in a World Cup since Michael Phelps in 2001.

The United States will seek to surpass the 45 medals it won at the 2022 World Cup in Budapest

The United States women’s delegation for the 2023 Fukuoka World Cup

Katharine Berkoff — 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke



Jillian Cox — 800 free



Mariah Denigan — open water



Kate Douglass — 100 free, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM



Erin Gemmell — 4×200 free



Katie Grimes — 400 IM, 1500 free, open water



Huske Towers — 100 butterfly, 4×100 free, 50 butterfly



Lydia Jacoby — 100 breaststroke, 50 breaststroke



Lilly King - 200, 50, 100 breaststroke



Katie Ledecky — 800, 400, 1500 free



Lindsay Looney — 200 butterfly



Maxine Parker — 4×100 free



Anna Peplowski — 4×200 free



Alex Shackell — 4×200 free



Bella Sims — 200 free, 400 free



Regan Smith — 200 butterfly, 200, 100, 50 backstroke



Olivia Smoliga — 4×100 free



Leah Smith — 4×200 free



Rhyan White — 200 backstroke



Alex Walsh — 400 IM, 200 IM



Gretchen Walsh — 4×100 free, 50, 100 butterfly, 50 free



Claire Weinstein — 200 free



Abbey Weitzeil — 100 free, 50 free



The United States men’s delegation for the 2023 Fukuoka World Cup