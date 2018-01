POP, our sweetest popsicle installation, consists of 2500 of your favorite treat. Inspired by Miami’s blistering heat and the chill tranquil relief popsicles provide, POPSICLE encourages you to pause, observe and enjoy. Make sure you check it out when you visit MOIC MIAMI! ✨🍦(cc: @katiegibbsphoto) #museumoficecream

