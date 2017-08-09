Viajar es una de las experiencias más gratificantes para cualquier persona, pero quien convive con mascotas comprende lo difícil que es dejarlos en casa; más aún si se trata de experiencias extremas como ausentarse por largos períodos para recorrer el mundo. Estos dueños supieron compartir junto a sus mejores amigos experiencias únicas e inolvidables.
Estas son las ocho mascotas más afortunadas del mundo no solo por ser amadas por sus dueños sino también porque lograron recorrer paisajes únicos e inigualables:
1. Aspen y Koa
Aspen admiring our new favorite spot in @visitvirginia – she will air this Sunday on @todayshow. Check your local listings! Have a good weekend!
Una publicación compartida de Samantha Brooke (@samanthabrookephoto) el
Samantha es una innovadora fotógrafa que supo ver el carisma de sus perros Aspen y Koa. Actualmente recorre los paisajes más espectaculares de Estados Unidos junto a sus fieles amigos y esposo, con el fin de mostrar las aventuras familiares y los mejores retratos de los caninos. Aspen es un golden retriever de 5 años sumamente dulce que tiene una particular obsesión con el agua y el kayak. Por otro lado está el simpático Koa de 2 años de edad que, a diferencia de su hermana, se caracteriza por sus movimientos torpes y bruscos y por su pasión por las relajantes siestas en carpa. Sus hermosas fotos son sin dudas la envidia de muchos por su belleza y paisaje natural.
Won’t you join Aspen in visiting the @nationalparkservice for free this weekend? Where are you headed?
Una publicación compartida de Samantha Brooke (@samanthabrookephoto) el
2. Bolt and Keel
Matching jackets on point🌿 @liveoutthere #boltandkeel
Una publicación compartida de Bolt and Keel (@boltandkeel) el
Se trata de dos gatos para los que estar en casa no es una opción agradable. Acompañan generalmente a sus dueños en miles de excursiones relacionadas con el senderismo, del kayaking, y de la navegación alrededor de Canadá. Estos gatos cuentan también con un especializado kit de viaje entre los que se encuentran arneses, chalecos salvavidas, abrigos para nieve con el objetivo de estar siempre preparados para una nueva odisea. Cuentan con más de 80 mil seguidores en Instagram e incluso tienen su propio canal de You Tube para seguir sus aventuras.
3. Bentley
Had a hard time keeping my paws off @charcharbanks_ last night before we went up to watch the @celeboflight from the helicopter… #Repost @charcharbanks_ ・・・ last night with @mrbentley_thedog 🐶
Una publicación compartida de Mister Bentley (@mrbentley_thedog) el
Vivir la experiencia de volar en helicóptero para muchos puede ser un sueño a realizar pero para este can resulta ser una experiencia más que cotidiana. Su dueño se llama Brad Friesen, y es un reconocido piloto de helicóptero en el oeste de Canadá quien inició un canal en YouTube en 2015. En este muestra las aventuras que tiene con Bentley un día como cualquier otro.
4. Willow
😺!Breaking News!😺After a 10 hour nap at the back of the van, Willow has made the arduous journey to the front of the van to watch the last of the sunset. How long she will spend there who knows but I suspect she might let me know it’s dinner time pretty soon 😺❤️
Una publicación compartida de Rich & Willow – travelling cat (@vancatmeow) el
Cada vez existen más historias de aventureros que deciden dejar sus puestos laborales para poder recorrer el mundo; éste es el caso de Willow, quien decidió emprender dicho camino pero con su gato negro, que lo acompaña desde el 2015 en su aventura a través de Australia, ya llevan más de 24.000 millas recorrido juntos.
5. Aspen
I made it to Canada with @hunter_lawrence and @sarah_michelle_lawrence! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 photo by @hunter_lawrence
Una publicación compartida de Aspen the Mountain Pup (@aspenthemountainpup) el
Quizás se trate de uno de los perros más lindos y mejores fotografiados de las redes. Su pelaje y carisma frente a la cámara son verdaderamente únicos. Su propietario Hunter Lawrence es un fotógrafo profesional que decidió llevar a su pareja y mascota a una eterna fantasía viajera. Su objetivo es mostrar su trabajo artístico con viajes por el mundo, pero su perro Aspen, sin dudas, le saca protagonismo a los paisajes por su invaluable belleza.
It doesn’t get much better than this. Happy Spring everyone!
Una publicación compartida de Aspen the Mountain Pup (@aspenthemountainpup) el
6. Chapati
How to explore the whole Samui if you don’t have an infinite budget? Taxis are extremely expensive there, not an option for a tiny backpacker like me. Actually, there is only one way – to rent a scooter. My first tryouts went really good 😉 Mama’s hugs make real magic 🤗 Overall it is not as scary as it seemed ☺️ Photo credit @sqviral 🐾 Day 68 🐾
Una publicación compartida de Chapati (@travelingchapati) el
Este pequeño can fue rescatado es pasado febrero del 2017 de las calles de Kochi en India. Sin dudas, su vida dio un vuelco inesperado ya que actualmente sus dueños –Eugene y Kristina, una pareja ucraniana de viaje – decidieron compartir junto a él lo que resta de su travesía. Este simpático y afortunado can ya ha hecho más de catorce paradas en diversas ciudades a través de Nepal, Tailandia e India.
Do you know, friends, that Nepal has one of the lowest-speed internet in the world? 🌏🇳🇵 Sorry, for being absent for such a long time. Actually, I just couldn’t find internet all this time 😔 But now I’m back and totally yours 😉💖 🐾 Day 50 🐾
Una publicación compartida de Chapati (@travelingchapati) el
7. Vladimir
Su nombre es Vladimir y lleva recorrido 50 de 59 parques nacionales de los Estados Unidos junto a sus dueños Cees y Madison Hofman. Una vida de aventuras que cualquier gato quisiera transitar. Ha visto ya cientos de paisajes y ama viajar en la vieja 1989 Toyota autocaravana de sus dueños.
Sorry friends that we’ve been kinda MIA lately, but we have been super busy getting ready to leave for the Hawaiian national parks in ONE DAY! 🤘🏼and when we get back we are hitting the road again in Vie! – 2 adults 👫, 1 baby Theo 👶🏼, 1 #VladimirKitten 🐱 (all of us sharing the skinny RV bed hahaha.) Party on. In the meantime, we talked all about how we got sponsors with @heathpadgett on his RV entrepreneur podcast. Check out the link in our bio to listen!
Una publicación compartida de Our Vie (@ourvieadventures) el
8. Birmania
Burma wishes yall a new year full of health, happiness and adventures. #adventurecat #burma #brownbear #adventurecats #catsofinsta #wearethewild #ourwild #ihope #sanjuans #tomcat #hikingwithcats #werehikers #thehikemovement #campingwithcats #goexplore #choosemountains #offthegrid #thecrew #bestmeow #familytimes #tothemoonandback #thedailycat #catsofig #burmese #natureheals #technically #happynewyears2017 #adoptdontshop #rescuecat #whorescuedwho
Una publicación compartida de Burma Adventure Cat (@burmaadventurecat) el
Stephen Simmons, un veterano del Ejército de Oregón, encontró la solución ideal para poder afrontar las secuelas del estrés postraumático y las obligaciones diarias. En realidad, su viaje sin fecha de vuelta lo inició en una primera instancia con su perro Puppi de 9 años de edad, pero, tan solo tres semanas más tarde, adoptó un gatito llamado Birmania, y los tres se convirtieron en una familia más que aventurera que comparte sus historias en las redes. Juntos han escalado muchas de las montañas más emblemáticas de América del Norte y recorrieron impactantes paisajes, que detallan en su reciente libro de imágenes "The Adventures of Puppi & Burma".
Original rough draft from 2013 I used to think that losing a beloved dog was the worst sadness you could feel. Your faithful dog travels with you, and frolics all around as you sit under the skies. You love a cat no less, but you come home to a cat. The cat waits for you in the shadowy windows of your quiet house while your gone. But now we are without a house, and now there is you, the faithful cat, following through the forests and along the ridges and mountains of the Oregon wildernessI. Even now, as I sit on a hillside writing this, you’re climbing the trees and playing about. A cat for the ages, l love you no more or less than so many of my other beloved cats, yet you’re intertwined in my life in a unique and relentless way – happily caught up in our vagabond southern Oregon life. You sleep curled up within arms reach in our Jeep, or likewise in a blanket on bare rock under thousands of stars in the howling wind. You follow through the forests where the owl’s call echos, you jump from rock to rock in the high desert sun. You cross rivers and lakes with us, and climb high mountains and play amongst the Heavens as I rest and take in the views. Wherever this life takes us, you’re there – ready for wherever you wake up, and for whatever weather rains down. You’re always game, always at at home, wherever we are. I can’t fathom the sights we’ve seen and the places we’ve felt had you not been with us. My harsh lifestyle provides a heavenly life for your wild spirit, and I’ve gladly lived without a roof over my head to share this experience with you. You’ll always be the cat who shared some of my most trying and beautiful times. I love and have loved many cats, but you’re a cat I’ve kept from owls and osprey and hawks and eagles. You’re a cat I’ve carried up snowcapped mountains in my arms, a cat I’ve slept beside in the warmth, high up on the ledges of granite walls. We’ve crossed steep passes from valley to valley together, and even tumbled down a ravine amidst an avalanche of crushing rocks in one anthers’ grasp. We’ve explored turquoise waters tucked deep in the mountains, and run along the edges of the roaring Pacific in playful stride. I love you: )
Una publicación compartida de Burma Adventure Cat (@burmaadventurecat) el
