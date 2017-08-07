Las modelos más famosas se desnudaron en una sensual producción

La reconocida revista británica de culto "Love" reunió a las modelos del momento en una sensual producción fotográfica. La edición número 18 reveló al desnudo a figuras de la industria desde la influencer Alexa Chung, pasando por Emily Ratajkowski y hasta la modelo talla grande Ashley Graham.
Fue una realización en blanco y negro bajo la lente de Patrick Demarchelier. El reportaje se centró en la belleza del cuerpo femenino al desnudo. Las imágenes fueron compartidas a través de la red social Instagram, despertando las críticas.
'When you're young you're a perfect mix of really cocky and really naive.' – @alexachung on making it at the tender age of 22 in the new issue of LOVE – on sale now. Read Alexa's interview with @paul_flynn over on thelovemagazine.co.uk now. Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Casting @bitton ✨ #lovedup
"Cuando eres joven, eres una mezcla perfecta entre engreído e ingenuo", dijo la it girl británica en su entrevista al medio.
Otra de las participantes fue la modelo plus size Ahsley Graham, que suele mostrar sus pronunciadas curvas con orgullo. Con una estética vintage en cuánto a maquillaje y peinado, y un trench sobre sus hombros y su mano cubriendo las zonas íntimas se la vio cómoda frente a la cámara. "Cuando formé parte de IMG hace algunos años, le pedí a mi agente trabajar todos los días", explicó la abanderada del moviemiento curvy, convocada por firmas del mundo.
'When I moved to IMG about four years ago, the first thing I said to my agent was, "I want to work every single day"' – @theashleygraham tells @jacksunnucks in the new issue of LOVE – on sale now. Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Casting @bitton #lovedup
Fiel a su estilo, la modelo feminista Emily Ratajkowski mostró toda su figura al descubierto. "Algunas mujeres, hagan lo que hagan, son más encasilladas que los hombres", aseveró.
'Certain women, no matter what, they get put into certain boxes more than men,’ @emrata tells @paul_flynn in the new issue of LOVE. ‘It says so much about how much we don’t like women in culture that if they show their bodies, they’re vulgar, basically.’ Read the full interview with Emily in #LOVE18 – on sale now. Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Casting @bitton #lovedup
Otra de las grandes sorpresas de la producción fue la de la actriz de casi 50 años Stephanie Seymour , ex ángel de Victoria's Secret, quien impactó con su esplendida figura sin rastros del paso del tiempo.
‘Glamour is more about your public – what you want them to see in you,’ says the incomparable @StephanieSeymourofficial of the very quality she seems to exude in buckets. ‘Style is more about what you want to see in yourself. So there’s a big difference.’ ⠀ Happy birthday, Stephanie! ⠀ ⠀ From #LOVE18 – on sale now! #lovedup ⠀ Interview @jacksunnucks, Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Hair @davidvoncannon, Make-up @hungvanngo
Otra de las top que deslumbró por su belleza fue la holandesa Doutzen Krous.
