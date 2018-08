Nandini, 12, is from Mumbai, India and is defying tradition in her community by continuing to pursue her education. Share your own photo of how you're achieving your dreams with #DreamBigPrincess to help girls around the world dream big. 📸@ashimanarain ✨🌏 • • • From August 15-October 11, 2017, like a public image with #DreamBigPrincess or post your own photo publicly using #DreamBigPrincess on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, and Disney Worldwide Services will donate US$1 to Girl Up for each action, for a minimum donation of US$500,000 and a maximum of US$1 Million.

