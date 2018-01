Don't miss the chance to see our installation of two works from Alexandra Bell's (@yesitsalex) "Counternarratives" series, on view in the courtyard through December 11. Featured in the New York Times today (link in bio), Bell describes how her work shows “how a turn of phrase or a misplaced photo has real consequences for people at the margins who are still suffering under the weight of unfair and biased representation.” The works were originally installed as a part of our #VWSundaySessions program "Radical Edits" on Nov. 12. You can watch her entire presentation now at http://mo.ma/counternarratives. #MoMAPS1

A post shared by MoMA PS1 (@momaps1) on Dec 7, 2017 at 2:33pm PST